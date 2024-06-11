‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ exhibition is coming to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA. An exhibition based on the hit anime will come to the Philippines.

The exhibit will run from July 20 to October 20

MANILA, Philippines – Anime enthusiasts and fans of the critically acclaimed series Demon Slayer have a reason to celebrate!

The anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition is set to grace the Philippines from July 20 to October 20 at Level 3, Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

Organized by PULP Spaces+, Muse Communication, ACO MEDIA, and Mediasphere Communication, the exhibition promises to bring to life the “unwavering determination of Tanjiro Kamado and the courageous battles fought by the Demon Slayer Corps.”

In a press release, the organizers shared that they meticulously recreated the series’ most iconic scenes so that fans and visitors will be able to “relive their favorite moments and gain a deeper understanding of the characters and storylines.”

New and veteran fans alike can enjoy life-sized replicas of key moments and immerse themselves in interactive displays, including scenes from the show’s Taisho era and battles of the Demon Slayer Corps against demons.

Those who plan to visit the exhibition in Manila will also be in for a treat as it will also feature exclusive content identical to the ones showcased in its Japan stops.

For those interested to go, tickets for the exhibition are available in several tiers:

Presale passes will be available from June 15 to June 30, but limited to only 5,000 tickets. Adult tickets are priced for P700 each, while children aged 4 to 12 can buy tickets for P400 each

passes will be available from June 15 to June 30, but limited to only 5,000 tickets. Adult tickets are priced for P700 each, while children aged 4 to 12 can buy tickets for P400 each Early-bird passes will be available from July 1 to July 19. Adult tickets cost P780, while child tickets are priced at P480

General Admission tickets will be available starting July 20 onwards. Adult tickets cost P880 while child tickets are worth P550

Avid fans can also avail of several special packages from June 15 until supplies last. The Collection Package A includes a single admission ticket and Demon Slayer metal bookmark for P1,400, while the Collection Package B, which includes a single admission ticket and Demon Slayer character ID card, costs P1,200.

Children three years old and under get free admission but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased through PULP website, TicketNet website and outlets nationwide, and SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko – the only survivors of a demon attack that killed their family. He sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. It’s produced by Studio Ufotable.

Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020, remains to be Japan’s highest-grossing film as of writing. Its third installation, which follows the Swordsmith Village arc, aired in April 2023. – with additional reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern.