Welcome to Camp Half-Blood: Disney+ finds its newest Percy Jackson in Walker Scobell

Author Rick Riordan also teases that the cast members for Annabeth and Grover are 'getting very close to being finalized and announced'

MANILA, Philippines – Demigods, meet the son of Poseidon! Walker Scobell is set to play the titular role in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Author Rick Riordan made the announcement on his website on Monday, April 11, saying that Walker, the 13-year-old breakout star of Netflix’s The Adam Project, blew them away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy.

“It was so obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark, and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson,” Riordan wrote.

The novelist also shared that he felt a “magical moment” after telling Walker that he was chosen for the role: “This is real. This is worth all the waiting and the hard work. This project is going to be amazing.”

Riordan called the young actor a “super fan of the books” who “knows his stuff.” “[He] is super excited to get to Vancouver and start working on swordplay, holding his breath underwater, and other stunts of derring-do,” he added.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series revolves around teenager Percy Jackson, the half-human, half-god son of Poseidon who is first sent to Camp Half-Blood, where he meets fellow demigods Annabeth Chase and Grover. Together they embark on adventures involving the gods of Mount Olympus and other fantastical foes.

Riordan also revealed that the two other lead roles of Annabeth and Grover are “getting very close to being finalized and announced.”

Disney+ first announced the news of the live-action adaptation in January 2022. Riordan will write the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg. Steinberg will also be overseeing the series alongside his producing partner Dan Shotz.

The first two books of the series were previously adapted into films, The Lightning Thief in 2011 and Sea of Monsters in 2013. It starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover, but the films received mixed reviews from critics and the fanbase. – Rappler.com