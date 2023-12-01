‘Drag Den Philippines’ season 2 to premiere in January 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA LUZON. The trailer for the second season of 'Drag Den Philippines' features executive producer Manila Luzon.

The show's second season, titled 'Retribution,' will take on a new den and a new set of rules

MANILA, Philippines – Buckle up, Drag Den Philippines fans! The reality drag competition will be returning for its second season, titled Retribution, on January 18, 2024, Prime Video Philippines announced on Friday, December 1.

NEW DEN, NEW RULES!



Make some noise, Drag addicts ‘cause we are back!



Don’t be shy and get ready to enter the world of Drag Den with @manilaluzon Season 2: Retribution, coming this January 18, only on Prime Video! @dragdenph #DragDenPHOnPrime pic.twitter.com/bsW8KtDqUL — Prime Video Philippines (@primevideoph) December 1, 2023

The streaming platform posted a short trailer featuring famed Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon, who serves as the show’s host, judge, and executive producer.

“When a den closes, a new one opens, and a new game begins,” she says.

The trailer also features the iconic wrecking ball the contestants used in a challenge that entailed attempting to disrupt their opponents’ performance.

This comes after the show was renewed for a second season in April, just a few months after its first season concluded.

Drag Den Philippines: Retribution will take place in a new den and follow a new set of rules. Auditions were earlier held from April 14 to April 30.

Directed by Rod Singh and produced by Antoinette Jadaone, Drag Den Philippines’ first season premiered in December 2022. Social media star Sassa Gurl and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves joined Manila Luzon as judges in the first season.

In January, drag queen NAIA Black was named the show’s first-ever Drag Supreme, while Shewarma and Maria Cristina notched runner-up finishes. – Rappler.com