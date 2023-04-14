Mga accla! ‘Drag Den’ renewed for season 2

MANILA, Philippines – Hindi pa tapos ang dragdagulan, mga bhie!

Drag Den Philippines and Prime Video announced on Friday, April 14 that another season of the local hit drag reality competition is underway! In a video, show creator Rod Singh and “Drag Lord” host Manila Luzon also announced that auditions for season two are now open.

“Are you our next Filipino Drag Supreme? Sinik sa mga baklaur ang haharvat ng korona this time?Aalarma na ulit! Kaya gow ka na para malista ka na sa hitlist of Drag and gorjasly follow these steps!” a series of tweets read, linking to the Drag Den website.

Auditions are open from April 14 to April 30. Filipino citizens can apply by sending a video (three minutes maximum) of their best before-and-after drag transformation process. The video can include any song, and can also feature a talent or comedy performance. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by the Drag Den team.

The “bigger and better” season will feature a new den, a new set of rules, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video around the world.

The Philippines crowned its first ever Drag Supreme – 26-year-old NAIA Black – on January 26. Also in the top three were seasoned drag mother Maria Cristina and up-and-coming queen Shewarma.

The first eight-episode season of Drag Den Philippines was created and directed by Rod Singh and produced by Antoinette Jadaone. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 8, 2022. – Rappler.com