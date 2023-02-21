‘I’ve said goodbye to Maeve’: Emma Mackey to exit ‘Sex Education’ after season 4

Aside from Emma, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, is also rumored to leave the series after the show’s fourth season

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Emma Mackey made it clear that she’s leaving Sex Education after its upcoming fourth season, and won’t return if the series gets renewed for another season.

Mackey, who has starred as key character Maeve Wiley in the hit Netflix show since its first season aired in 2019, shared the news with RadioTimes while attending the BAFTA Awards, where she won the Rising Star Award.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

“Season five? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season five, I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she said when asked if she’s returning for a new season.

Filming for the show’s fourth season started in August 2022, with Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy being added to the cast as college tutor Mr. Thomas Molloy.

Prior to the start of the new season’s production, Mackey has already said that she is “not in [season four] as consistently” as other seasons. The end of the third season revealed that Mackey’s character will be living in the United States after she secured a spot at Wallace University, where she will be taught by Levy’s character.

Aside from Mackey, fellow cast member Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, is also rumored to leave the series after the show’s fourth season.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” Gatwa wrote in an Instagram post. Gatwa will be playing the 15th Doctor in the British sci-fi series Doctor Who.

The hit series has seen a series of cast member changes in the last year: Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Simone Ashley, have confirmed they’re not returning for season four, with Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua being added into the mix.

Asa Butterfield, Mimi Keene, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro will be returning for the new season.

The award-winning series follows socially-awkward teenager Otis who, in partnership with tough girl Maeve, starts a business where he dispenses sex and relationship advice to his confused and very thirsty schoolmates – all while navigating his own sexual hang-ups (and his feelings for Maeve).

A release date for Sex Education season four has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com