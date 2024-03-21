‘Madlang Kapuso’: Two heads are better than one

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GMA Network's deal with ABS-CBN for 'It's Showtime' on the former's flagship Channel 7 is unlike its blocktime deal with Romeo Jalosjos' TAPE Incorporated

So, what kind of agreement did GMA Network and ABS-CBN Corporation sign on Wednesday, March 20?

Unlike GMA’s blocktime agreement with Jalosjos family-led Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE), which had the noon time slot on GMA’s flagship Channel 7 until end of December 2024, this new deal between GMA and ABS-CBN is a co-production agreement.

It’s Showtime is a noon show produced entirely by ABS-CBN with a 17-member cast composed of Kapamilya talents. But in this new deal where It’s Showtime replaces TAPE’s short-lived noon show Tahanang Pinakamasaya (Home of the Happiest) starting April 6, it will be a co-production between the two formerly fierce competitors.

Under TAPE’s long-time blocktime deal with GMA, it was the TAPE group that had control of almost everything that went into the production of Eat Bulaga! and Tahanang Pinakamasaya. TAPE was GMA’s noon time blocktimer for nearly three decades until it waved the white flag on March 7.

TAPE paid GMA over P900 million in airtime fees in 2021, or roughly P75 million a month or P3 million per show day, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seen by Rappler. In an apparent discount given to TAPE, the Jalosjos family paid over P600 million to GMA, or P50 million a month or around P2 million per show day in 2022.

Under a blocktime arrangement, the blocktimer pays a flat fee to the network. The blocktimer is the one who talks with companies to advertise on the show, and gets to collect all revenues from commercials.

Under a co-production deal, there is also an airtime fee, but there is sharing in the revenues, Jose Bartolome, a former GMA consultant who now teaches in the UP College of Mass Communications, told Rappler. From commercials, for instance, it can be 50/50, 60/40, or 70/30.

In this deal between GMA and ABS-CBN, it will be a combination of the minds, skills and talents, and financial resources of the two companies. Expect to see GMA Sparkle Artists on It’s Showtime starting April 6, for instance, and other “Madlang Kapuso” executions.

‘Beneficial collaborations’

During the press conference on Wednesday, GMA chair Felipe Gozon also talked of “mutually beneficial collaborations” that will “benefit the viewing public.”

Likewise, Annette Gozon Valdes, GMA’s senior vice president for programming, talent management and support group, told GMA News: “Let’s expect more and more collaborations between GMA and ABS-CBN…ipakita natin sa buong mundo ‘yung galing ng Pilipino (let’s show to the world the talents of Filipinos).”

Ironically, a combination of these minds and talents in future collaborations could involve long-time Kapamilyas who have turned Kapusos. The most notable is Johnny Manahan, former head of ABS-CBN’s talent arm Star Magic.

Manahan, also known as Mr. M, is now a consultant of GMA’s talent arm Sparkle GMA Artist. Manahan is recognized for mentoring the biggest Kapamilya stars such as Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, and Maja Salvador. Manahan turned Kapuso in July 2021, more than a year after ABS-CBN was forced to close its broadcast business.

Another is talent manager and talk-show host Boy Abunda, who returned to GMA in December 2022 after over two decades with ABS-CBN. His Fast Talk interviews with celebrities can be seen and heard on GMA’s television, radio, and digital platforms.

A good example of a co-production deal between GMA and ABS-CBN is the television drama Unbreak My Heart, which was co-produced and aired on Channel 7 and sister channel GTV in 2023. It can now be seen on streaming platform Viu.

This was dubbed the “biggest collaboration television series” between GMA and ABS-CBN. It combined the acting skills of Kapamilyas Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia, and Kapuso stars Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap (a former Kapamilya).

Unbreak My Heart was produced by GMA and ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, the Kapamilya unit behind many teleseryes.

With this new development in the noon show war, television and broadcast industry observers await what the number 2 network, Manny V. Pangilinan’s (MVP) TV5, as well as what comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon (TVJ) and the Legit Dabarkads behind the country’s longest running noon show E.A.T. Bulaga! will do next.

Your move, MVP and TVJ. – Rappler.com

