LOOK: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 starts filming

MANILA, Philippines – House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, has started production for its second season.

“It’s time to return to King’s Landing,” the series’ official social media accounts announced on Tuesday, April 11, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo. The first-look image featured the Iron Throne at the Great Hall.

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” Ryan Condal, series showrunner and executive producer said in a statement, according to Deadline.

“All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle.”

Lead cast members Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Corney (Aegon II Targaryen), and Rhys Ilfans (Otto Hightower) are confirmed to reprise their roles in the second season.

Other returning cast members include Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Harry Collett, Jefferson Hall, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Sonoya Mizuno (Mysoria), Phoebe Campbell, and Matthew Needham.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the history of the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

The first season premiered in August 2022. Additional details about the second season’s premiere date has yet to be announced.

Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, is a medieval fantasy series that bagged several awards during its eight-year run. The series’ finale, which aired in May 2019, was polarizing for fans. – Rappler.com