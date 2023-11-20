Rappler Talk Entertainment: Dolly de Leon on new series ‘Simula sa Gitna’

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – What would you do if you got a second chance at life – but in the afterlife? This is the premise of Prime Video’s latest romantic comedy drama series Simula Sa Gitna, helmed by director Antoinette Jadaone and starring Maris Racal, Khalil Ramos, Dolly de Leon, Joel Saracho, and many more.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated actress Dolly de Leon graces the Rappler HQ to talk about her role in the series, what acting life is like post-Triangle of Sadness, and what her own personal purgatory would look like.

