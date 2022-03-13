Isabel Laohoo, Nathan Juane named ‘PBB Adult Kumunity’ Top 2

TOP TWO. Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane are the last remaining adult housemates for 'PBB Kumunity'

MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane were hailed as the top two adult housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 on Saturday, March 12.

Mga Kapamilya! Ang PBB Adult Kumunity Top 2! Congratulations, ISABEL LAOHOO and NATHAN JUANE! #PBBKumuAdultTop2 pic.twitter.com/QDaZVJdrnF — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 12, 2022

They received the two highest numbers of combined save and evict votes in the final tally among the remaining five celebrity housemates. Isabel garnered 29.56% of the votes while Nathan had 20.93%.

The other three housemates in the final five – Michael Ver Comaling, Seham Daghlas, and Zach Guerrero – have all been evicted from the PBB house.

The adult edition of this season began in January, following the end of the celebrity edition wherein volleyball player Alyssa Valdez and singer Anji Salvacion were named as the top two celebrity housemates.

With the end of the adult edition, the PBB Kumunity is now set to begin its next edition featuring teen housemates.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com