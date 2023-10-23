Jeon So-min to leave ‘Running Man’ after 6 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

So-min will record her last episode for 'Running Man' on October 30

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jeon So-min is departing the hit South Korean variety show Running Man, her agency King Kong by Starship announced on Monday, October 23.

“We decided that she needs some time to recharge in order to impress even further through future activities including her acting [activities],” the label said in a statement, according to a translation by Soompi.

King Kong by Starship added that the decision was made with “great contemplation” and a “long discussion” with the Running Man members and production team.

The agency also thanked viewers who supported So-min in the past six years she’s been part of Running Man and asked them for continued support in her other activities.

Play Video

The Running Man team also released a statement about So-min’s departure, saying that they initially suggested ways for her to continue with the program while she plans to pursue acting. But ultimately, they respected her decision to step out of the program.

“We express our gratitude to Jeon So-min who made the program shine brighter as a member of Running Man for a long time,” the production team added.

So-min’s final recording for the series will take place on October 30, while a schedule for the said episode has yet to be announced.

So-min joined Running Man in April 2017 along with member Yang Se-chan.

Following So-min’s departure, the show will continue with six cast members: Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Song Ji-hyo, and Se-chan.

Running Man is one of the most popular variety shows in South Korea and has a growing fan base in the Philippines. The cast visited Manila in April for a fan meeting.

As an actress, So-min starred in 2037, Show Window: The Queen’s House, and Cleaning Up. – Rappler.com