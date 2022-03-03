WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck reunite in ‘iCarly’ season 2 trailer

The second season of the 'iCarly' reboot is set to premiere on April 8

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the iCarly and Drake & Josh crossover we’ve been waiting for.

Paramount+ released on Thursday, March 3 the first trailer for the second season of iCarly, teasing fans with a guest appearance from another Nickelodeon star, Josh Peck.

Peck and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove played step-siblings on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, before Cosgrove headlined the original iCarly series in the late 2000s.

“Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I’m excited to be able to be a part of what they’re creating,” Peck told PEOPLE about his reunion with fellow Nickelodeon child stars.

In the second season, Peck plays Carly’s “aggressive manager” Paul. “Did you want iCarly to be the most successful web series in history, or did you want it to be a massive failure?” his character asked in the trailer.

The two-minute video also teases the return of the Freddie-Carly romance, more internet influencer problems, and even appearances from some Drag Race stars. The 10-episode second season is set to premiere on April 8.

The first season of the iCarly reboot premiered in June 2021, while the news of the second season was first announced in July.

It sees Cosgrove, Kress, and Trainor reprising their iconic roles as Carly, Freddie, and Spencer. Jeanne McCurdy and Noah Munck, who played fan favorites Sam and Gibby in the original series, didn’t join the reboot. New additions to the cast are Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

The original hit series ran from 2007 to 2012 with six seasons. iCarly centered around best friend trio Carly, Sam, and Freddie, who managed a famous, wacky web show that specializes in hilarious and sometimes odd content for their online viewers. – Rappler.com