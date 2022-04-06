FIRST LOOK: Meet the cast of Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’

XO, KITTY. Netflix announces the cast members for the 'To All The Boys I've Loved' spin-off series.

The series is also currently filming in Seoul, South Korea

MANILA, Philippines – Kitty is set to start her own romantic adventure!

Netflix announced on Wednesday, April 6 that XO, Kitty, the much-anticipated To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff series focusing on the teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, has started production in Seoul, South Korea.

“We’re telling a new story, and the first page is already this exciting,” Netflix wrote alongside a video of Anna Cathcart, who’s reprising her role as the youngest Covey, decorating her script. In the audio, we hear her introducing herself and meeting new friends.

Netflix also revealed the other cast members joining Cathcart in the series: Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor), Gia Kim, Choi Min-yeong (Dream Palace), and Sang Heon-lee. Additional details about their characters have not been provided.

The 10-episode series follows Kitty, a self-proclaimed love expert, who heads to South Korea to “reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, only to discover she doesn’t know as much about love as she once thought.”

Netflix first announced the spin-off series in October 2021. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered in 2018 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies. The pair’s romance began with a set of missent letters and a fake relationship that soon turned very real.

Sequels To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever premiered in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jenny Han, who wrote the books that inspired the film trilogy, will serve as a showrunner for XO, Kitty alongside Sascha Rothchild.

A release date for XO, Kitty has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com