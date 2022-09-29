LOOK: George Takei, Arden Cho, and more to star in Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ live-action

The series will also include prominent actors Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danny Pudi, and Randall Duk Kim as members of the four nations!

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced on Tuesday, September 27, the full cast of the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series adaptation.

“Long ago, four nations lived together in harmony. Now, the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads are joining forces to welcome new faces to the cast,” Netflix said in an article posted on their site.

Notable names include Arden Cho as the bounty hunter June, George Takei as Koh the Face Stealer, Utkarsh Ambudkar as the maniacal King Bumi, and Danny Pudi as the Mechanist, to name a few.

meet the rest of the cast for Netflix’s live action adaptation of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER. pic.twitter.com/W1ylPaoDba — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 27, 2022

The Netflix show serves as a live-action adaptation of the popular 2005 cartoon series of the same name. Showrunner Albert Kim explains that the new adaptation is “a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

The show’s story revolves around a boy named Aang, the last survivor of his race, as he trains to live up to his role as the Avatar, the arbiter of peace and order in their land. In order to achieve this peace, Aang and his companions must put a stop to the Fire Nation’s militarism and ruthless conquest of all nations by mastering the four elements: fire, water, earth, and air.

The newly announced cast members and their respective factions in the story are the following:

For the Water Tribe, Amber Midthunder will play Princess Yue, A Martinez is Pakku, Irene Bedard is Yagoda, Joel Oulette is Hahn, Nathaniel Arcand is Chief Arnook, and Meegwun Fairbrother is Avatar Kuruk.

As for the Earth Kingdom, Arden Cho will portray June, Utkarsh Ambudkar is King Bumi, Danny Pudi is the Mechanist, Lucian-River Chauhan is Teo, and James Sie is the Cabbage Merchant.

For the Fire Nation, Momona Tamada will play Ty Lee, Thalia Tran is Mai, Ruy Iskandar is Lt. Jee, Hiro Kanagawa is Fire Lord Sozin, C.S. Lee is Avatar Roku, François Chau is The Great Sage, and Ryan Mah is Lt. Dang.

And finally, for the Spirit World, George Takei will voice Koh, and Randall Duk Kim will voice Wan Shi Tong.

The filming for the series began in November 2021, with other actors for other key characters also being announced. The lead cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawantiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

A release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to be announced. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.