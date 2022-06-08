WATCH: Netflix drops first trailer for ‘Locke and Key’ season 3

The third and last season of 'Locke and Key' is set to premiere on August 8

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to get worse before it gets better for the Locke family as Netflix unveiled on Tuesday, June 7, the first trailer for season three of the fantasy horror series Locke and Key.

“It’s the beginning of the end for The Locke family,” Netflix captioned the clip.

It's the beginning of the end for The Locke family.



The final season of Locke & Key is coming later this year #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/DPE5XJ5297 — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

The one-minute video gives a glimpse into the past of the Locke children, their powers, the immediate threat to their family, and the brewing trouble at the Keyhouse. “This is our house, these keys belong to us,” they said in the clip.

In April 2022, showrunners and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill announced that the upcoming third season will be the series’ last.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” they said then.

Based on the comic books by Hill and Rodriguez, Locke & Key follows the three Locke children, who move back to their ancestral home in New England with their mother following their father’s murder. In that mysterious manor – aptly called Keyhouse – they discover magical keys that can be used to open all sorts of doors. However, dark entities are also in search of the keys as well.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Laysla De Oliveira, Griffin Gluck, and Petrice Jones.

Netflix will premiere all eight episodes of Locke & Key season three on August 10. – Rappler.com