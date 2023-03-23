WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ spinoff ‘XO, Kitty’

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Choi Min-yeong as Dae in episode 106 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The youngest Covey sister is off to pursue her own romantic adventure!

Netflix released on Thursday, March 23, the first trailer for XO, Kitty, the much-anticipated To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff series focusing on the teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey. Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty.

The one-and-a-half minute clip shows Kitty pitching to her dad the idea of allowing her to go to a boarding school in Korea. She said that not only had her mom previously attended this boarding school, but it’s also the same school that her crush Dae currently attends.

“I know when two people are meant for each other,” she said in the video.

Aside from the trailer, Netflix also released the first images for the series.

Joining Anna in the series are Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Choi Min-yeong, Sang Heon-lee, and Peter Thurnwald.

Netflix first announced the spin-off series in October 2021. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered in 2018 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies. The pair’s romance began with a set of missent letters and a fake relationship that soon turned very real.

Sequels To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever premiered in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jenny Han, who wrote the books that inspired the film trilogy, will serve as a showrunner for XO, Kitty alongside Sascha Rothchild.

XO, Kitty is set for a May 18 release. – Rappler.com