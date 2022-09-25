WATCH: Joe is now a professor in London in ‘You’ season 4 part 1 teaser

Part 1 of 'You' season 4 is set to premiere in February 2023, while part 2 is slated for March

MANILA, Philippines – Penn Badgley’s Joe Badgley has set his eyes on a new victim, as seen in the trailer for You season four part one.

In the one-and-a-half minute clip released by Netflix on Sunday, September 25, Joe reintroduces himself with a new identity – a professor named Jonathan Moore, who now lives in London.

The fourth season is set to pick up after the events of the third season wherein Joe murdered his wife Love (played by Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their child, made everyone he knew believe he was dead, and moved to Paris to find Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle.)

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” Joe said as his new name appeared on the screen. “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.”

The trailer also gives a first glimpse of the additional cast members for season four – Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speelers, Charlotte Ritchie, and Lukas Gage are confirmed to be series regulars.

Meanwhile, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, and Brad Alexander will join in recurring roles.

The hit psychological thriller series officially started filming for its fourth season on March 23, but the plot details have been kept under wraps.

Part one of You season four is set to premiere on February 10, 2023, while part two is slated for a March 10 release. – Rappler.com