Netflix renews live-action ‘One Piece’ for season 2

The quest for the One Piece continues!

MANILA, Philippines – Straw Hats assemble! Netflix has renewed the hit live-action series One Piece for a second season, as announced on Friday, September 15.

In a video announcement, manga creator and illustrator Eiichiro Oda shared the news with fans.

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!



And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei

“I spent a long time working on [the first season] with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios,” he said. “It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it.”

The creator of the best-selling series told viewers that he learned the live-action adaptation had been renewed just two weeks after its premiere.

“Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show!” he shared with fans. “The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

However, he clarified that it will take some time before the next season is ready. “It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient,” he added.

Ending his announcement, Oda teased the introduction of a new character in season two. “From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor…. We will see!” the creator said.

Other details for season two are yet to be released, such as the cast, release date, or plot.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece currently tops Netflix charts with 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks. It debuted at number one in 46 countries and was well-received by fans of the manga and anime adaptation alike.

The One Piece live-action is based on the original manga by Eiichiro Oda. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, accompanied by his ragtag crew, as he searches for the legendary One Piece to become King of the Pirates.

Brought to life by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, this high-seas adventure is full of hijinks and heartwarming moments. It stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

You can watch the first season on Netflix. – with reports from Luna Coscoluella/Rappler.com

