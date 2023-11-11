WATCH: Netflix reveals ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ live-action adaptation trailer during Geeked Week 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix revealed the official teaser for the live-adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho on Saturday, November 11, as part of Geeked Week 2023.

The action-packed teaser immediately opens with the familiar scene of a bloodied Yusuke Urameshi, the teenage delinquent main character who is struck by a car while trying to save a child’s life.

When he realizes that he is dead, he is subjected to a series of tests to prove his worth. He is then brought to the afterlife, where he is appointed “Spirit Detective” in exchange for being brought back to life by Koenma, the Underworld ruler’s son.

Spirit Detectives are expected to conduct grueling investigations on the demons and apparitions that plague the Human World.

Yusuke is joined by spirit guide Botan, Keiko Yukimura, Yukina, Hiei, Kurama, and Kazuma Kuwabara.

The teaser also introduces the Toguro brothers – a pair of siblings consisting of a smaller older brother who always remains perched on his bigger, more muscular younger brother’s shoulder.

Cast members include Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongô as Hiei, Shûhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Sei Shiraishi as Keiko Yukimura, Kotone Furukawa as Botan, Ai Mikami as Yukina, Hiroya Shimizu as Karasu, Keita Machida as Koenma, Meiko Kaji as Genkai, Ken’ichi Takitô as Older Toguro, Gorô Inagaki as Sakyo and Gô Ayano as Younger Toguro.

Yu Yu Hakusho is a ’90s manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. Its manga adaptation, directed by Noriyuki Abe, ran from 1992 to 1994. The 2023 live-action adaptation series was directed by Shô Tsukikawa.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 14. – Rappler.com