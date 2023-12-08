‘Origin’ manga to get feature film adaptation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Japanese publishing house Kodansha and production house Majestic Limited enter a deal to make the feature film happen

MANILA, Philippines – The manga series Origin is set to get its own film adaptation, American magazine Variety reported in an exclusive feature on December 7 (Manila time).

Japanese publishing house Kodansha and production house Majestic Limited entered a deal to make the feature film happen.

“This project will redefine the boundaries of manga and entertainment, while delivering an unforgettable experience to fans worldwide,” said Majestic’s co-founder Darius Shahmir.

Origin, a science fiction manga, is set in the year 2048 in Tokyo. The capital city sees a drastic increase in crime rates as the Eurasian Railroad now makes Japan accessible to the entire northern hemisphere.

As robots that have been programmed with extremely advanced artificial intelligence cause death and destruction to humans, the only thing that can stop all the chaos from happening is ORIGIN, the robots’ prototype.

Origin won the Manga Grand Prize in 2019, just three years after it was first serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine in 2016.

It was created by Boichi, a Japan-based South Korean manga artist. He is known for his work in the mangas Dr. Stone and Sun-Ken Rock, among others.

Meanwhile, Majestic was founded by The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone, Danny Chan, and Darius Shahmir.

Kodansha was founded in 1909 by Seiji Noma and is credited for publishing Attack on Titan, Ghost in the Shell, and A Silent Voice, to name a few.

Additional details, such as Origin’s film adaptation’s projected release date, have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com