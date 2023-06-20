LOOK: Netflix’s ‘You’ teases return of Jenna Ortega in season 5

Familiar faces are set to return for one last time, including John Stamos and Shalita Grant

MANILA, Philippines – Excitement surrounding the fifth and final season of You reached a new level as the hit thriller series teased a few familiar faces returning to the show, including Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

During the global Netflix Tudum event, You star Penn Badgley addressed the audience in a video clip, expressing his awareness of their theories surrounding the conclusion of the series.

He said, “I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You. More importantly, you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is: who are you?”

Play Video

Following Badgley’s video appearance, the clip then showcased a montage of past characters, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into who they might encounter in the final season.

Among the familiar faces were Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) and Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant). However, the most surprising appearance was that of Jenna Ortega, sparking excitement about her character Ellie’s return.

In season two, Ortega portrayed Ellie, Joe’s teenage neighbor who forms an unlikely bond with him and assists in establishing an online presence.

However, their relationship took a dark turn when she was wrongly implicated in the disappearance of her sister, Delilah. In an attempt to help her, Joe started providing Ellie with monthly payments for survival as she escapes town. Unfortunately, Ellie’s storyline abruptly ended after season two.

Ortega disclosed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her involvement with the production of her other successful Netflix series, Wednesday, overlapped with the filming schedule for You. She expressed her disappointment, stating, “I was devastated. I miss Ellie, and I’ve been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting Wednesday.”

Speculations arose among fans that Ellie would eventually return seeking revenge for her sister’s murder. However, Ortega earlier expressed a different perspective on this theory in 2020, stating that it would “defeat the purpose of Ellie’s storyline.”

According to Ortega, making Ellie a murderer like Joe would contradict her character’s innocence and the concept of a teenage girl being involved with a psychopathic serial killer.

Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ novel, You revolves around Joe, a book-loving romantic with a dark side, prone to stalking and killing the women he claims to love. The fourth season ended with Joe’s return to New York City alongside rich widow Kate.

The final season of You is set to premiere in 2024, but a final date has yet to be released. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.