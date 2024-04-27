Belle Mariano, Kaila Estrada reflect on ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ as hit show nears finale

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Feeling ko kahit tapos na ‘yung taping, there’s always gonna be Caroline in me,' says actress Belle Mariano, referring to her character

Belle Mariano and Kaila Estrada who play Caroline and Bettina Tiu in the hit series Can’t Buy Me Love reflected on their emotional journey as their series comes to a close.

Belle expressed her deep appreciation for the familial bond that was formed among the cast. “Sobrang napamahal ako sa kanila na parang pamilya (I fell in love with the whole cast as if they’re my own family),” she said, recounting the overwhelming emotions felt during their last day of taping.

The two actresses were at an event for feminine care brand pH Care, along with two more endorsers, Gabbi Garcia and Ysabel Ortega.

The two spoke fondly of what they refer to as “Tiu’s Night” where they gather with the “Tiu” siblings to relax and bond on their free day. “Ang saya kasi lahat game (It’s fun because everyone was game for it). Everyone is just so excited to be around each other,” shared Kaila. It’s these moments that make their time on set even more special and meaningful.

Belle’s onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan, who plays Bingo in their series, shared a sentimental photo with the cast and their director Mae Cruz Alviar. He thanked Alviar for being “a mother of 10,” referring to their characters.

When asked about her “stoic acting” in her portrayal of Caroline, Belle credited the guidance of her director. She shared how she initially sought advice to embody the character effectively, and eventually found a deep connection with Caroline. “Feeling ko kahit tapos na ‘yung taping (I feel like even though taping for the show is over), there’s always gonna be Caroline in me,” she noted.

Belle emphasized how her relationship with the cast helped in enriching her portrayal of the role. “There’s so much more to acting. You develop something even more beautiful – [a sense of] family and [your] relationship with the cast.”

Kaila’s impressive performances as Bettina in Can’t Buy Me Love and Sylvia in Linlang have garnered attention, solidifying her position as a rising talent in the industry. Kaila debuted as an actress in 2021, and in those years, she’s shown determination to carve her own path in the acting world, independent of her parents’ legacy.

KAILA ESTRADA. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

On the possibility of being part of a love team, Kaila said she remains open to the idea but is content with her current career trajectory.

She admires the success of fellow actresses Belle, and Maris Racal, both as individual artists, and in their love teams.

Racal and another series cast member Anthony Jennings – together known as “SnoRene” – have captivated audiences with their chemistry in the hit series, their scenes becoming a focal point for the show’s marketing push online.

Belle and Kaila admitted being fans of “SnoRene” themselves. “We are honestly so happy for them kasi talagang ang husay ng dalawang ‘yun (because those two are really amazing artists). It just really clicked with them – the humor, their timing… We’re really rooting for them and we hope that there will be projects coming up,” Kaila said.

The “Tiu” sisters also expressed gratitude for the support from fans. “Lahat ng platforms na nilalabasan ng Can’t Buy Me Love, talagang ramdam mo ‘yung pagmamahal nila (You can feel the audiences’ love and support in all the platforms where they can watch our show). Thank you for loving our characters. Thank you for loving the story,” Belle said.

The hit series soared to the top spot in the list for leading TV shows on Netflix immediately upon its release in October 2023 until November. The series sustained its success, securing a position in the top 10 of the same category until April 2024. Additionally, it became one of the most watched series on iWantTFC in February 2024.

What’s next for Belle and Kaila? While they hold dear the memories created on set, they also eagerly anticipate reuniting with their families once the show concludes. It’s a moment to reconnect and spend quality time with their loved ones after devoting eight months to the show.

“Everyone [who’s] part ng Tiu family and sa Binondo, I know naman na kahit wala nang taping, alam kong may family pa rin (I know that the Tiu’s and those in Binondo will remain a family even after taping has concluded),” Belle said.

As the romantic family drama comes to an end, their performances continue to resonate with audiences, cementing their status as stars on the rise.

Can’t Buy Me Love is set to conclude on May 7, with 148 episodes. – Rappler.com