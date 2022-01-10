O Yeong-su wins Best Supporting Actor in a TV Role at 2022 Golden Globes

The South Korean actor's Globe nod is his first ever nomination and win in a major awards show

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who portrayed Oh Il-nam, the elderly underdog player in the Netflix hit Squid Game, bagged the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Role on Sunday night, January 9, in Los Angeles (Monday morning, January 10, Manila time).

While Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod was his first ever nomination in a major awards show. At 77, he was also the most senior actor nominee this year. He beat Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin of Succession, and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso.

The 79th Golden Globes was a private event this year with no livestream or red carpet. In 2021, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). – with reports from Ruben Nepales/Rappler.com