Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, other ‘Eat Bulaga’ co-hosts leave TAPE 

Their announcement comes at the heels of the resignation of the noontime show's main hosts

MANILA, Philippines – More Eat Bulaga mainstays have left production company TAPE, following the resignation of the noontime show’s longtime main hosts, Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

Eat Bulaga co-host and Vic’s wife Pauleen Luna-Sotto posted a photo of the Eat Bulaga team’s resignation letter on her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 1.

The letter she posted was addressed to TAPE president and CEO Romeo Jalosjos Jr. and dated Wednesday, May 31.

“Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc., simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023 (Because of what happened, we are also leaveing TAPE Inc., starting today, May 31, 2023),” it read.

The letter was signed by Eat Bulaga co-hosts Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, Ryzza Mae Dizon, and Allan K.

Screenshot from Pauleen Luna Sotto’s Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Pauleen noted that the show’s writers, sales team, production crew, and cameramen also left the production company.

Tito, Vic, and Joey, collectively known as TVJ, announced their departure from TAPE in the middle of a rerun of an old episode of the show on Wednesday.

Their departure came in light of alleged internal conflicts between the hosts and TVJ over various issues, including the retirement of Eat Bulaga producer Tony Tuviera, and P30 million owed to TVJ.

Eat Bulaga was meant to celebrate its 44th anniversary in July. – Rappler.com