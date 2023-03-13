‘The Glory’ director Ahn Gil-ho apologizes for school bullying incident during stay in PH

Ahn explains that it took some time to confirm the facts of the incident since it happened almost three decades ago

MANILA, Philippines – Ahn Gil-ho, director of the South Korean drama series The Glory starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun, has issued an apology over accusations of bullying when he was a student in the Philippines in 1996.

Reports of Ahn’s bullying incident started circulating on Friday, March 10, when an anonymous writer accused the director of physically assaulting and threatening them and their classmates at an international school in the Philippines, after Ahn found out that they were teasing his girlfriend at the time.

According to a Soompi report, the author of the post wrote, “I do not want to cause controversy just because Ahn is doing well. I just find it absurd and unforgivable that a perpetrator of school bullying would direct a television show about bringing school bullies to justice. So, I decided to make this public.”

At the time, Studio Dragon, the production company of The Glory, responded that they will look into the incident, while Ahn personally denied the allegations.

However, on Sunday, March 12, Ahn released a statement of apology through his lawyer Kim Mun-hui on Sunday, March 12, explaining that it took some time to confirm the facts of the incident since it happened 27 years ago.

“Director Ahn Gil-ho had a girlfriend whom he started dating at the time while studying abroad in the Philippines in 1996, and when he heard that his girlfriend became subject to teasing at school due to him, he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound,” the statement read, according to a Soompi report.

The director also shared his desire to personally meet with the person he hurt: “Ahn Gil-ho asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident. If given the opportunity, he would like to meet the person, or at least contact through phone, to convey his apology.”

Soompi also noted that Ahn, through his legal representatives, told Sports Chosun that he had faint memories of the situation and that he was afraid to distort the incident.

The Glory is a story about a school violence victim who seeks revenge on her former school bullies. Part 2 of the series was released worldwide on Friday.

Ahn Gil-ho also directed other K-drama series such as Happiness, Record of Youth, and Memories of Alhambra. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.