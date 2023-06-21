Vice Ganda addresses fans about ‘It’s Showtime’ move to GTV

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the long-running noontime variety show It’s Showtime were left shocked when ABS-CBN announced that the program would be moving to GMA Network’s GTV, starting July 1.

The announcement sparked mixed emotions among loyal viewers, prompting the hosts of the show to reassure them and express enthusiasm for the upcoming change.

In an Instagram post, host Vice Ganda acknowledged the fans’ reactions, urging them to take things calmly.

Quoting a line from the It’s Showtime theme song, Vice Ganda emphasized the importance of the “Kapamilya” spirit, stating that as long as they stand together, they can overcome any challenges.

“Nakakabigla man ang mga nangyayari, sabi nga ng linya ko sa kanta natin, ‘Basta’t kasama Kapamilya, kahit ano pa ‘yan, kayang kaya!’ Sa dami ng pinagdaanan natin, kering keri na natin ‘to,” he said.

(Although these developments may be surprising, as the line in our song says, ‘As long as we’re together as a Kapamilya, no matter what happens, we can handle it!’ With all that we have been through, we can definitely handle this.)

Vice Ganda assured loyal viewers – who are affectionately dubbed the Madlang People (The Masses) – that they would remain the top priority of the hosts and crew, emphasizing their unwavering support and love as the show’s “real home.”

“Naranasan na natin ang ma-torture, mabugbog, ilibing nang buhay. Ngayon pa ba! Tapik na lang ‘to. Madami nang walang kasiguraduhan, pero sigurado akong mahal tayo ng minamahal nating Madlang People. At ang pagmamahal na ‘yun ang bumubuhay sa’tin sa bawat paghihingalong naranasan noon. Ang puso ng Madlang People ang TOTOONG TAHANAN natin,” he expressed.

(We have already experienced being tortured, beaten up, and buried alive. Are we going to give up now? This is just a little tap. There have been many uncertainties, but I am certain that we are loved by our beloved Madlang People. And that love is what keeps us alive in every struggle we have experienced before. The hearts of the Madlang People are our true home).

“Kaya tuloy lang. Patuloy tayong magpasaya at magbigay ng pag-asa. Maniwala ka, ‘Ituloy lang ang sikap, sa dulo’y kikislap.’ Sa oras ng iyong panghihina at pagkalito ay sasamahan kita. Bubuhatin natin ang isa’t isa. Itataguyod kahit anong pagod. ‘Di kita iiwan. Pahirin mo ang iyong luha. Itutuloy natin ang saya. ”

(So just keep going. Let’s continue to bring joy and give hope. Believe me, ‘Just keep striving, and in the end, it will shine.’ In times of your weakness and confusion, I’ll be there with you. We will lift each other up. We will support each other no matter how tired we are. I won’t leave you. Wipe away your tears. We will continue the happiness.)

The sentiments expressed by Vice Ganda were echoed by other hosts of It’s Showtime, who took to social media to express their excitement about the show’s move to GTV.

“Sabi nga ng kanta, ‘Ang buhay ay gulong umiikot lang.’ May nagsarang pinto pero may magbubukas na bagong pintuan. Saan man kami dalhin, alam namin kasama namin si Lord at ang Madlang People! Solid! #ShowtimeGnaG,” host Teddy Corpuz tweeted.

(As the song goes, ‘Life is just a wheel that keeps on turning.’ A door was closed but a new one was opened. Wherever we end up, we know the Lord and the Madlang People are by our side.)

At sa mga Solid Showtimers, Madlang People at mga Kapuso, G na G na? See ya on July 1 sa GTV✨ https://t.co/XQc46FD9SO — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) June 20, 2023

The decision to transfer It’s Showtime to GTV came after TV5 reached an agreement with Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, the main hosts of the noontime show Eat Bulaga, to occupy the noontime time slot of TV5.

In a later statement, it was revealed that the noontime show had declined the 4:30 pm time slot initially offered by TV5, emphasizing the value of the relationship they had built with their noontime viewers.

It’s Showtime will continue to air on TV5 until June 30 before making its debut on GTV on July 1. The show is also available on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TFC, and A2Z. – Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.