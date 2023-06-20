Bulaga! ABS-CBN’s ‘It’s Showtime’ to air on GMA’s GTV channel

(1st UPDATE) The surprise move could dampen the return of TVJ and the rest of the Dabarkads on TV5

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s noon variety show It’s Showtime will air on GMA’s free television channel, GTV, starting July 1, GTV announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, June 20.

G na G na! Abangan iyan! 💙 pic.twitter.com/poZq07kWnf — GTV (@gtvphilippines) June 20, 2023

“G na G na! Abangan iyan (We’re ready! Stay tuned)!” said GTV in its post teasing the show. “Madlang people (everyone), let’s make noise!”

The surprise move could dampen the return of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon (TVJ) and the rest of the Dabarkads (Eat Bulaga! mainstays) on the Kapatid network, TV5, scheduled early July.

ABS-CBN’s blocktime agreement with TV5 on airing It’s Showtime is set to expire on June 30. Manny Pangilinan, who owns TV5 via MediaQuest Holdings Incorporated, said last week that it had committed the noontime slot to TVJ, and it was ABS-CBN’s call on whether to move to a delayed time slot.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said It’s Showtime will no longer be seen on TV5 starting July 1. It revealed that TV5 had offered ABS-CBN the 4:30 pm timeslot for It’s Showtime on a delayed telecast, but declined it.

“For 14 years, It’s Showtime has brought joy and entertainment to our Madlang People here and abroad. We value the meaningful relationship we have built and nurtured with our audience in the noontime slot. It is for this reason that we have respectfully declined the 4:30 pm timeslot offered by TV5 for the show,” ABS-CBN said.

Aside from GTV, viewers can also watch It’s Showtime on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon.

Entertainment website Pep.ph, which is partly owned by GMA, first reported the rumored transfer last week. Its editor-in-chief Jo-Ann Maglipon also told CNN Philippines last week there were rumors that It’s Showtime would be shown in “another channel associated with GMA.”

GTV or Good Television, formerly GMA News TV, is the sister channel of GMA-7 (VHF Channel 7). They are the leading channels in the country, providing news, entertainment, and public affairs. GTV also has sports programs. It currently airs movies in the noontime slot.

In 2022, GTV was the second leading free tv channel in the country with an audience share of 12.6%. GMA-7, was number one with an audience share of 47%, based on Nielsen Television Audience Measurement.

After the Duterte administration and the House of Representatives killed ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal bid in 2020, the Kapamilya network has become a major Philippine “content provider,” signing deals initially with networks such as Manny Pangilinan’s TV5, Eddie Villanueva’s A2Z, and eventually with its former chief competitor, GMA Network Incorporated (GMA).

These content partnerships with networks that have channels on free TV have helped the Lopez-led network reduce its financial losses since losing its broadcast franchise three years ago.

GMA is a publicly-listed company led by lawyer Felipe Gozon.

Since TVJ and the Dabarkads left Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE) on May 31 following a bitter dispute with its owner, the Jalosjos family, the Eat Bulaga! show on GMA, which airs from noon to 2:30 pm, has seen a significant reduction in commercial advertisements for the blocktimer.

TAPE has a blocktime agreement with GMA Network Inc. for the noontime slot on GMA-7 until December 2024.

Tito Sotto earlier claimed that many advertisers had committed to support their transfer to another channel.

Maglipon also told CNN Philippines that the falling out between TVJ and the Jalosjos family “might just make TAPE lose millions before they can gain some.” – Rappler.com