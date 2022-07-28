‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ musical opens for auditions for upcoming run

AUDITIONS. 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' the musical is looking to fill the roles of its principal cast.

Fullhouse Theater Company is looking to fill the roles of the principal cast in the Eraserheads-themed jukebox musical

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like Ang Huling El Bimbo is returning to the stage soon as a theater company opens auditions for the Eraserheads-themed jukebox musical.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 27, Fullhouse Theater Company posted a call for auditions for characters in the principal cast, including the main characters of Joy, Hector, Emman, and Anthony, both young and older versions. Ensemble roles are also open.

Those who are interested in auditioning need to send the theater company a 3-minute audition video singing a song from the musical, along with their CV and half-body photo. Deadline for submissions is at 5 pm on August 20.

Ang Huling El Bimbo was first staged in July 2018. Through over 40 Eraserheads songs, the musical tells the story of college friends Hector, Emman, and Anthony, who reunite two decades after graduating and reminisce their youth.

The original cast included Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian Magdangal, OJ Mariano, Jon Santos Tanya Manalang, Reb Atadero, Boo Gabunada, and Topper Fabregas.

The play ran again in 2019, and returned to the stage as a live concert in December 2021. – Rappler.com