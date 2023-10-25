‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ cast announced ahead of PH staging in November

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Broadway and TV stars will come together to serenade FiIlipino audiences in November for this Disney concert!

MANILA, Philippines – The cast behind the much-anticipated Disney Princess: The Concert show has finally been revealed!

Six newly announced Broadway and TV stars will be coming together to serenade Filipino audiences with the Disney princesses’ greatest hits, like Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind,” The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World,” The Princess and the Frog’s “Almost There,” and Frozen’s “Let It Go.”

Anneliese van der Pol, known for her role as Chelsea in the 2003 sitcom That’s So Raven, will be joining the cast. The multifaceted star also appeared on Broadway as the very last actress to play Belle in the 2007 staging of Beauty and the Beast. She has been a mainstay in the Disney Princess: The Concert tours all around the world and the US since 2022.

Having made history for being the first black woman to play Anna in the Broadway adaptation of Frozen, Aisha Jackson has also been selected to join the cast. Jackson is no stranger to the Broadway stage, as she has appeared in multiple shows like Once Upon a One More Time as Snow White, and held roles in Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Waitress.

Next on the cast list is Krysta Rodriguez, who has found homes on TV and Broadway. She played Ana Vargas in the 2012 musical drama TV series Smash and Ms. Crumble in the Netflix comedy series Daybreak, among others. Just recently, she portrayed Cinderella in Into the Woods on Broadway. With years of experience under her belt, she also played the original roles of Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family musical and Ilse in the Spring Awakening revival.

Filipino fans will also get to watch in action Steffanie Leigh, who made her Broadway debut as Mary Poppins in the Disney Broadway musical Mary Poppins. Since then, she has originated the roles of Liane d’Exelmans in the musical Gigi and Dorian Leigh in War Paint. She was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal as Clara in the musical Passion.

Another Broadway performer joining the cast is Adam J. Levy, who is currently in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge. He was in the first national tour of Waitress, and his other credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Light in the Piazza, A Chorus Line, Hairspray, Lysistrata Jones, and Merrily We Roll Along. He has proven to be a fitting cast choice as he has also sung alongside symphony orchestras around the US, such as the National Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the New York Philharmonic.

Lastly, Benjamin Rauhala will be joining the loaded roster of Disney Princess: The Concert’s Philippine leg as a music supervisor, co-creator, and onstage host of the show. In 2020, he bagged the title of Best Musical Director at the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.

News of the concert’s staging in the Philippines was first announced in late September.

The Manila stop of the concert will be held on November 18 and 19 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, with 3 pm and 8 pm runtimes. On November 21 at 8 pm, the show will be staged in Davao City at the SMX Convention Center Davao. The Cebu stop of the show will be held on November 22 at 8 pm at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City. – Rappler.com