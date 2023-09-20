Magical! ‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ coming to Manila, Cebu, Davao in November

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Broadway stars will be taking your family to a whole new world by singing your favorite childhood tunes onstage!

MANILA, Philippines – A dream is a wish your heart makes! Disney Princess: The Concert is heading to the Philippines and will be bringing your favorite Disney princesses to life onstage.

The show presented by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live will feature a quartet of Broadway and television stars performing hits from your favorite Disney princess movies, while sharing real-life stories about their experiences on stage and on screen. The concert will be held in Manila on November 18 and 19 with 3 pm and 8 pm shows at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

DISNEY PRINCESS. The Concert will be brought to the Philippines by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live. Photo courtesy of Wilbros Live

On November 21 at 8 pm, the show will be held at SMX Convention Center Davao in Davao City. The concert’s last stop will be in Cebu on November 22 at 8 pm at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City.

Prices for tickets and seating charts are yet to be announced.

A few songs from the concert include Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go,” Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” Pocahontas’ “Colors of the Wind,” The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World,” The Princess and the Frog’s “Almost There,” and Frozen’s smash hit “Let It Go.”

Disney Princess: The Concert is approximately two hours long with a 20-minute intermission. The artists will not be performing as costumed Disney characters, but members of the audience are encouraged to wear their favorite royal attire to fully enjoy the show.

Tickets go on sale on September 30 at 12 pm. Tickets for the Manila show will be available via TicketWorld’s website and at TicketWorld outlets while tickets for the Cebu and Davao shows will be available via the SM Tickets website and at SM Ticket outlets. – Rappler.com