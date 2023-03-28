Just you wait: ‘Hamilton’ to open in Manila in September

'HAMILTON.' The international tour of the acclaimed musical is set to open in Manila.

How lucky we are to be alive right now!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans are waiting in the wings for the hit musical Hamilton, which is set to make its Asian premiere in Manila in September.

The international production will run at the Theatre at Solaire. Tickets will be available starting April 24 via Ticketworld, with a waitlist now open on the websites of the musical and producer GMG Productions.

The production is part of the musical’s first-ever international tour, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand, in May.

“Hamilton’s fans from the Philippines have been telling us for years how much they want to see the show, many of them have traveled to see it all over the world. It is a thrill to, finally, be able to bring it to them,” said Hamilton international tour producer Michael Cassel.

“Hamilton is musical theater at its most innovative, original, and transformative best. It is an absolute joy to be able to bring it to Asia for the first time and to assemble a cast of the best performers from all over the world to deliver it,” he added.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through music that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and show tunes.

It opened on Broadway in August 2015, and has since won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. – Rappler.com