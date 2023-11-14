‘Miss Saigon’ extends Manila run to May 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Filipino theater fans! Award-winning musical Miss Saigon is extending its Manila run due to “overwhelming demand.”

GMG Productions announced on Monday, November 13, that the production’s closing date has now been moved to May 5, 2024. It was initially set to end on April 21, 2024.

“The passion of the Manila audience is the driving force behind this, and we’re thrilled to offer more people the chance to experience this classic production,” GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal said in a press release.

The latest production of Boublil & Schönberg’s Miss Saigon will be available to Filipino audiences starting March 23, 2024 at the Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

It is directed by Laurence Connor, with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt.

Tickets for the additional show dates are now available at the TicketWorld website.

Inspired by the 1904 opera Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil’s Miss Saigon centers on the romance between an American sergeant and a Vietnamese bar girl amidst the 1970s Vietnam War.

GMG Productions also recently brought beloved musicals Hamilton and The Sound of Music to the Philippines. – Rappler.com