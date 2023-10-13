‘Miss Saigon’ coming to Manila in March 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Boublil & Schönberg's 'Miss Saigon' production is being brought to the country by GMG Productions, who is also behind 'Hamilton' and 'The Sound of Music'

MANILA, Philippines – Manila has been joined by the gods of fortune! The latest production of Boublil & Schönberg’s Miss Saigon is coming to the Philippines very soon.

GMG Productions announced the news on Friday, October 13. Along with GWB Entertainment, the company is bringing the “brand-new international production” to Filipino audiences at the Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City this March 2024.

GMG Productions also very recently brought beloved musicals Hamilton and The Sound of Music to the country.

“Following the incredible success of Hamilton, and continuing with GMGP’s commitment to bringing the absolute pinnacle of musical entertainment to Manila, I could not be more excited to be presenting Miss Saigon at the Theater at Solaire,” GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal said in a statement.

The production was helmed by acclaimed theater producer Cameron Mackintosh, who produced the first iteration of the musical for the West End in 1989. The 1989 musical is also where stage actress Lea Salonga rose to fame.

The West End revival of Miss Saigon then ran from 2014 to 2016, witnessing the prowess of Filipino performers Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada, and Tanya Manalang.

“Filipinos have a deep connection with Miss Saigon because it has been the stage where countless Filipino artists have had their moment to shine,” Candal said, citing other iconic talents who have become a part of the production, such as Jon Jon Briones and Joanna Ampil.

“We’re excited to welcome a new company of world-class performers to share the new staging of this phenomenal production,” Candal also said.

Tickets for the March run will go on sale on November 6 through TicketWorld, while the pre-sale will take place from October 23 to November 3. Pre-sale access will be granted through partners such as UnionBank, as well as through GMG Productions’ waitlist. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Inspired by the 1904 opera Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil’s Miss Saigon centers on the romance between an American sergeant and a Vietnamese bar girl amidst the 1970s Vietnam War. – Rappler.com