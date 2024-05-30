Be a Kanto Kultura Camp scholar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The CCP's Kanto Kultura Camp 2024 is open to high school students from Los Baños, Laguna, designed to immerse the youth in music, dance, and theater

The following is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Step into the spotlight and become a scholar of the Kanto Kultura Camp (KK Camp) 2024 of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Los Baños local government unit. The performing arts training program is designed to immerse the Filipino youth in music, dance, and theater.

Open to high school students from Los Baños, Laguna, the KK Camp aims to unleash their hidden potentials through a series of workshops and training in music, dance, and theater, slated from June to August 2024.

The camp hopes to nurture the young artists for a triple-treat performance. Through the training, the high school students would be able to do cultural exchange performances locally and nationally.

The CCP also hopes to develop art appreciation among the students, establish a sustainable performing arts group, and provide future employment for training artists.

Interested applicants must be aged 16 to 20 years old, legitimate residents of Los Baños, Laguna, and must be Grade 11 and/or 12 students currently enrolled in a public high school or an Alternative Learning System School in Los Baños, Laguna.

Applicants must submit the following requirements: (1) a letter of intent in joining the program addressed to the mayor of Los Baños, Laguna; (2) duly-accomplished application and waiver form; (3) certificate of residency in Los Baños, Laguna.

Student applicants must submit an endorsement letter or certification highlighting their qualifications issued by the official from the school/educational institution where they are enrolled.

For out-of-school youth, they need an endorsement letter from the Los Baños LGU and additional supporting documents that may be asked by the CCP management and/or the selection committee.

Applicants are required to undergo auditions. They have to prepare a one-minute acapella, one-minute dance routine with music, and a monologue in either English or Filipino.

Auditions will go from June 1 to June 2, Saturday to Sunday, at the Multi-Purpose Hall, 3/F New Municipal Building, Los Baños, Laguna.

Only 50 scholars will be accepted in the intensive performing arts training that aims to enhance their technical and artistic skills. The scholars will also attend various performing arts classes, get a glimpse on the production processes and rehearsals, and engage in dialogues with esteemed artists and theater practitioners.

For inquiries, email jchan@alum.up.edu.ph or contact Joshua Chan at 09171179142. – Rappler.com