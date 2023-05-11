LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Will pageant history be made at the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 coronation night at Pasay’s Mall of Asia Arena?

For one, it is the first edition of the pageant to allow mothers and wives to compete, with three mothers currently in the running.

Secondly, Miss Universe’s new owner, Thai celebrity media tycoon Anne Jakrajutatip, has also ushered in a more progressive, advocacy-driven climate across all franchises, which may affect how judging is done this year.

Finally, MUPH earlier teased that apart from the Miss Universe Philippines crown, two other crowns will be up for grabs. If this pushes through, this would be the first time in MUPH’s almost four-year history to have three crowns.

All in all, Celeste Cortesi’s successor will certainly have her work cut out for her!

Check out Rappler’s live updates on this page on coronation night this Saturday, May 13, at 6 pm!

LATEST UPDATES