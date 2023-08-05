The Green Report: Gen Zs and millennials in the face of climate anxiety

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In this #TheGreenReport episode, some of Rappler’s millennials and Gen Zs discuss climate anxiety and ways to cope with distress

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from its impact on livelihood and economy, the climate crisis has also been causing psychological distress, commonly known as “climate anxiety.”

A 2021 paper about climate anxiety published in The Lancet found that among all the countries included in the survey, young people in the Philippines were the most worried about the climate crisis.

In this episode, Rappler digital communications specialist Ivy Pedida and multimedia producer Nina Liu join environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum to talk about their personal ways of coping with climate anxiety and the importance of journalists’ work in finding solutions to the crisis.

