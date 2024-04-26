Stream now! Help the Earth recover by listening to nature sounds

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sounds Right listed the Philippines as one of the natural landscapes to be prioritized for funding because of its great level of biodiversity and endemic species.

Listening to sounds produced by NATURE – yes, nature itself – on major streaming platforms now generates revenue that will be used to fund nature conservation efforts.

NATURE has recently been registered as a verified artist in applications like Spotify and Apple Music through Sounds Right, an initiative by the Museum for the United Nations – UN Live.

The project, which was developed with musicians, creatives, and environmental advocates, also created playlists with songs featuring NATURE. According to its website and Spotify page, at least 50 to 70 percent of the royalties generated by these playlists will go to projects “that are effective in protecting biodiversity strongholds, and have measurable impact.”

Several artists, such as David Bowie, Ellie Goulding, and AURORA, have supported the cause by crediting NATURE in some of their songs, which consist of the Earth’s own tunes like animal sounds, wind, rain, among others.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said that there are over 52,177 described species in the Philippines, at least half of which are endemic or native to the country.

Verified artists on streaming platforms can earn money based on different factors, including agreements with record labels or how many times their songs are played in a certain period of time.

Sounds Right hopes to reach around 600 million people worldwide and raise at least $40 million dollars (over P23 billion) for the project.

“The dream is to inspire and support fans of NATURE to take further environmental action, whether at a household level or advocating for societal changes that redress our extractive relationship with nature,” it said.

NATURE has 2,287,876 monthly listeners and 17,423 followers as of this writing.

What is your favorite sound from nature? – Rappler.com