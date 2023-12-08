IN PHOTOS: Spotify PH’s 1st year-end party celebrates Filipino ingenuity

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's Been REAL, 2023 was a celebration of Filipino ingenuity as several OPM artists and Pinoy podcasts were recognized for the incredible milestones they reached this year

MANILA, Philippines – Each year, one of the most awaited occasions for music listeners all around the world is the release of the Spotify Wrapped results – an overview of how each individual’s year of music went.

Listening habits, top artists, top songs, top genres, and overall minutes listened are just some of the details listeners look forward to seeing each year. Sharing these stats on social media has probably already become a common practice for almost every user.

Fittingly, Spotify Philippines’ first-ever, year-end party – It’s Been REAL, 2023 – had Wrapped come to life. Held at the Corner House in San Juan City on November 30, Spotify Philippines had its attendees dress in their best retro future garb, and take part in a variety of activities to get something special out of their 2023 Wrapped results.

The Spotify Mini Mart had attendees cash in their 2023 listening minutes in exchange for a range of Spotify-themed prizes, like sweaters, socks, bucket hats, baseball caps, bags, and even lato-lato.

SPOTIFY MINI MART. Attendees cashed in their 2023 listening minutes in exchange for a range of Spotify-themed prizes at the Spotify Mini Mart. Spotify Philippines

A night of great tunes

Above all, however, It’s Been REAL, 2023 was a celebration of Filipino ingenuity as several OPM artists and Pinoy podcasts were recognized at the event for the record-breaking milestones they reached in 2023 alone.

Nine-piece folk-pop band Ben&Ben reclaimed its spot as the Top Local Artist of the Year award, and was even named the Top Local Group of the Year award in the process.

TOP LOCAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR. Ben&Ben wins the Top Local Artist of the Year and Top Local Group of the Year awards. Spotify Philippines

Meanwhile, Sunkissed Lola brought pride to Olongapo as it also received two titles that day. The band’s song “Pasilyo” was hailed the Philippines’ Top Track of the Year (2023) and the Top Local Track of the Year (2023). The romance hit, headed toward becoming a classic, has already raked in over 163 million streams since its release in October 2022.

OLONGAPO PRIDE. Sunkissed Lola’s “Pasilyo” is named the Philippines’ Top Track of the Year and the Top Local Track of the Year for 2023. Spotify Philippines

Singer juan karlos helped celebrate these momentous OPM feats by treating attendees to a special performance. The 22-year-old singer made OPM history in October when his hit track “ERE” became the first Filipino song to pass the one-million mark on the day of its release.

JUAN KARLOS. 22-year-old OPM singer juan karlos performs some of his crowd-favorite hits. Spotify Philippines

He sang some of his most memorable tracks that night, like “Shot Puno,” “Buwan,” and of course, “ERE.” He even gave a quick shoutout to KathNiel in the middle of his set, as their breakup announcement happened to fall on the day of the Spotify year-ender.

A good year for chika and discussion

If there’s one thing Filipinos love just as much as music, it’s probably chika. So, it comes as no surprise that several Pinoy podcasts across a range of different niches carved spaces out for themselves in Filipinos’ year of listening.

Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s skypodcast was named the Top Podcast of the Year. The couple, who already has a large following on other social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, managed to dominate Spotify as well with podcast episodes that touch on topics like life, love and relationships, family, and lifestyle, to name a few.

TOP PODCAST OF THE YEAR. Slater Young receives the Top Podcast of the Year award on behalf of skypodcast. Spotify Philippines

Chardie B, Poca, Steven Bansil, and Miss Deliciousness’ podcast Queerfully Yours received the Top New Podcast of the Year award as it has proven to serve as a safe space for many members of the LGBTQ+ community. The podcast, helmed by an all-LGBTQ+ roster of hosts, humorously discusses the Filipino queer experience.

FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY. Queerfully Yours is hailed the Top New Podcast of the Year. Spotify Philippines

“Queerfully Yours is a great avenue for us to showcase not only the LGBTQ community, pero lalong lalo na rin ‘yung (but most especially the) trans community because we are the most discriminated against in the community. We’re also able to inspire others that despite the discrimination and criticism ng ibang tao (from other people), we still contribute positivity and good vibes to other people,” said Miss Deliciousness.

Meanwhile, Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles, another real-life couple, were awarded the Top Comedy Podcast of the Year for their The Comfort Room podcast. The podcast sees the couple discuss quirky anecdotes and experiences, and even features special guests like Gloc-9, Toni Fowler, and more.

TOP COMEDY PODCAST OF THE YEAR. The Comfort Room by Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles bags the Top Comedy Podcast of the Year award. Spotify Philippines

It’s clear that music and podcasts will always hold a special place in the Filipinos’ hearts. The Filipino musicians and podcast hosts who were recognized at Spotify Philippines’ first-ever year-end party have undoubtedly proven that 2023 has been a colorful year for Filipino listeners – further amping up the excitement for what’s in store for 2024. – Rappler.com