Play of the Week: ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘The Black Phone’

From globe-trotting espionage to '70s child abduction thriller, here are Armand's Plays of the Week

If you’re up for an all-thrill, no-frill time, our movie and TV picks of the week take you on a global cat-and-mouse spy chase in The Gray Man and a positively contemplative thriller in The Black Phone.

The Russo Brothers’ globe-trotting espionage thriller The Gray Man casts Ryan Gosling as Six, a top CIA asset who uncovers shady dealings from within the agency. Out to get him is a murderous himbo named Lloyd, played by Chris Evans, who’s dead set on preventing him from leaking the agency’s secrets. ([PODCAST] Inside the Industry: Genre filmmaking with the Russo Brothers)

Scott Derrickson’s return to horror in The Black Phone is more pensive than petrifying. The movie follows a young boy in Denver as he tries to escape the grapple of a child abductor, played by Ethan Hawke, known only as The Grabber.

Watch Armand deal Cruz’s Play #PlayOfTheWeek on TikTok. – Rappler.com