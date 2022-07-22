Inside the Industry: Genre filmmaking with the Russo Brothers

'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell us what it’s like going back to their filmmaking roots

We kick off season 2 of Inside the Industry by going big… intergalactic-Thanos-snap-level big!

In this season premiere, we welcome Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Join returning host Tristan Zinampan and newly minted co-host Armando dela Cruz as they unpack the Russo’s history in DIY genre filmmaking, going from comedy shows to Marvel blockbusters, and finally returning to their roots with the pulpy spy-thriller The Gray Man.

You can catch The Gray Man on Netflix starting July 22. – Rappler.com