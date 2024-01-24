Mark your calendars! 7 art events around Manila to catch this February

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From markets and conferences to fairs and exhibits, here is a list of art events happening in February

MANILA, Philippines – 2024 has already proven to be a good year for Filipino art. In January, multiple art events across the metro wrapped up successfully, so February also looks to be a promising month for the local art scene.

As more art events launch this year, satisfy your creative eye by attending these art markets, exhibits, conferences, and fairs happening this February!

will you tell me what I look like?

Poet-artist Raph Coronel kicked off his exhibit and book launch on January 20 at Everything’s Fine Books and Gallery at Salcedo Village, Makati City.

An immersive experience, the exhibit brings his poetry to life as the paintings on display are those found in his book will you tell me what I look like?

The book launch will be held on February 2, while the painting exhibit will run until February 8.

Pasinaya 2024: The CCP Open House Festival

Pasinaya 2024: The CCP Open House Festival is a multi-arts event that spotlights the work of a multitude of artists across different art fields. Attendees will be able to join workshops, view film screenings, watch performances, browse through literature, and network with other creatives.

Following the theme of “Sulong,” the 2024 edition of Pasinsaya will simultaneously be held from February 3 to 4 at the CCP Complex in Pasay City, in the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Arts, and in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Void of Spectacles: Reflections on Passages Through Time and History

In “Void of Spectacles: Reflections on Passages Through Time and History,” attendees can view three special infinity installations by Mark Orozco Justiniani for the first time.

Justiniani created the installations for the Gallery Children’s Biennale in Singapore, Kinderbiënnale, Japanisches Palais, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen in Dresden, Germany, and the Philippine Pavilion at the 58th International Art Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia in Italy.

The public viewing will be held from February 6 to July 6 at the Soledad V. Pangilinan Arts Wing, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City.

Komiket QC

Komiket is set to hold its Komiket QC, its second event of the year, at Centris Elements in Quezon City from February 10 to 11 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Attendees can expect to be able to purchase from an extensive collection of comic books made by Filipino authors and illustrators, as well as stickers, art prints, tote bags, t-shirts, and handicrafts, among others, made by local artists.

Art Fair Philippines

The annual Art Fair Philippines is returning to The Link in Makati City from February 16 to 18 from 10 am to 9 pm.

Among the special features Art Fair Philippines will treat attendees to are exhibits, projects, residency programs, and talks given by local artists.

55 exhibitors from the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Spain will be putting their work on display. Interestingly, there will also be a Pambabae exhibit, which will feature the work of Filipina modernists from 1969 to 1989.

Graphika Manila

Graphika Manila is a creative networking event that will feature a diverse roster of speakers offer talks to creatives and art enthusiasts alike.

This year’s 12 speakers are Lauren Tsai, Benjamin Su of Pixar Animation Studios, Timothy Goodman, Ryan Serrano of Weta FX, Jackson Tan of Art-Zoo, Mark and Johanna Deutsch of Happy Garaje, Mark Mendoza of Friendly Foes, Ivan and Pauline Despi of Acid House, Jethro Olba, Jay Santiago of Riot, Risa Rodil, and Liza Flores, Abi Goy, and Fran Alvarez of Studio Dialogo.

Graphika Manila will be held from February 17 to 18 from 1 pm to 7 pm at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Twin Flames

Organized by The Good Intentions Collective, Twin Flames is an art and collectibles market happening from February 17 to 18 at Ayala Malls the 30th in Pasig City.

At Twin Flames, attendees can get their hands on stickers, art prints, and different handicrafts made by local artists. Tarot readings and a photo booth are also among the event’s other special features. – Rappler.com