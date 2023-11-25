Starry, starry nights! Dazzling Christmas light shows, displays for the best photo ops

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – ‘Tis the season to be jolly and in awe! It’s the holiday season in the Philippines, which means you will see dazzling spectacles of Christmas lights and festivity at every turn.

Because Filipinos love to celebrate the happiest season of all, here’s a guide on where you, your family, and your friends can enjoy stunning lights shows, displays, and Christmas trees in and outside Metro Manila!

Ayala Triangle Gardens’ Festival of Lights

Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City has once again set the stage for a mesmerizing Christmas celebration with its annual Festival of Lights!

Now on its 15th year, the highly-awaited festival, themed Christmas Nights with Countless Lights, kicked off on November 14 and will continue to be open to visitors from 6 pm to 10 pm until January 14, 2024.

This year’s Festival of Lights features three captivating light-and-sound musical medleys, including a Filipino medley of beloved Christmas tracks, big band-style renditions of beloved carols, and even festive K-pop beats. Festival-goers can even interact with animated elements, including adorable animal images projected onto the courtyard floor.

Adding a touch of interactive fun, the Wish Upon A Light activity allows visitors to write their wishes on an interactive screen, transforming them into a sparkling display projected onto a wall in the midst of the green.

SM Mall of Asia Lights and Fireworks Displays

SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City rang in the holiday season with its annual holiday fireworks spectacle! The show promises to illuminate the night sky with an array of vibrant colors, where families and friends can get together to enjoy the chilly Christmas breeze and the display of lights.

The MOA Holiday fireworks display runs every Friday until December 29, with a very special show happening on Christmas Day, December 25, from 7 pm onwards at Central Park, SM By the Bay.

A Tunnel of Lights is also happening until January 7, 2024 at the newly-opened rooftop of MOA, as well as the MOA Night of Lights Christmas Illumination Park at the South Entertainment Mall from November 16 until January 7, 2024, from 5:30 pm onwards.

These attractions are free to visit for all ages. The areas are also pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends, too!

Greenbelt’s Dior Tree

When branded luxury meets the holidays, Greenbelt’s fancy and fashionable Dior Tree is just the sight to see! Makati City’s Ayala Malls Greenbelt has teamed up with Dior to bring a golden Dior Tree of Life to the Greenbelt Fashion Walk.

The tree itself is a spectacle of butterflies surrounding the tree, created by Pietro Ruffo as part of Dior’s Cruise 2024 collection, creating a golden glow at the outdoor area of the mall.

The Dior Tree of Life installation is open to visitors from November 16 until January 6, 2024.

Bonifacio Global City’s Christmas Tree and Fireworks Display

Bonifacio Global City’s holiday highlight this year is the towering Christmas tree along 7th Avenue, standing tall at nearly 100 feet!

There are also weekly fireworks displays, Santa Meet and Greets, and daily Simbang Gabi services from December 15 up until the 24th.

BGC’s streets and public parks also boast seven larger-than-life holiday installations, turning the entire district into a magical Christmas square. BGC also introduced Southeast Asia’s first-ever integrated 3D LED billboard, located at 5th Avenue.

Nuvali Fountain of Lights

The eco-city of Nuvali, Laguna, brings back the Nuvali Fountain of Lights, a water show by Manila-based designer GA Fallarme!

The entertaining number takes center stage at the Lakeside Grounds in Santa Rosa and runs from Fridays to Sundays from 6 pm to 9 pm with a show every 30 minutes. The display features three themes: “Parol ng Pasko” which showcases vibrant 3D parol elements, “Philippine Biodiversity or Bioluminescence” highlighting neon and glow-in-the-dark underwater creatures, and “Constellation” that takes audiences on a journey through the sky, all accompanied by lively musical arrangement.

Best of all, admission is free!

Ayala Malls Vermosa Lights Show

Ayala Land’s Vermosa in Imus, Cavite, has been transformed into a Christmas village for the holiday season!

Starting November 17, the Holiday at Play lights and sounds show offers a 10-minute display featuring seven installations. The shows, running from 6 pm to 10 pm at half-hour intervals, only need a nominal entrance fee of P200.

Ceremonial Lighting of Ayala Avenue

Even just driving along along Ayala Avenue is a magical sight! As part of Makati’s Christmas celebration and also headed by Ayala Land, Incorporated, iconic Christmas light displays were placed along Ayala Avenue.

Adding to the city’s vibrant festive atmosphere, these giant parols have been a tradition for four years, showcasing the city’s commitment to sustainability.

Notably, the lights have been strategically lowered, designed to be social-media friendly for people to capture the beauty of the lights on their feeds. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

