From K-pop to anime: Gift ideas for your fangirl/fanboy friends this Christmas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We’ve rounded up a list that can please any fangirl/fanboy in your life, whether they love music, anime, or movies

It’s safe to say that we have at least a few people in our family and friend groups that are certified pop culture enthusiasts.

One knows all the lyrics to their favorite K-pop songs while the other memorizes the lines of their favorite movies. In fact, they always have a recommendation list prepared when you ask for suggestions about which anime to watch and which books to read. (Plus, they’re also your go-to source for the latest and juiciest celebrity gossip!)

And while it might be hard for you to keep up with their interests (there’s just too many K-pop groups and sequels and prequels and spin-offs that are coming out), you’d still want to give them something they’d like for the holiday season. Admittedly, this could be extra hard especially when you aren’t familiar with the ins and outs of their fandom.

But don’t worry, because all you really need to know is what movie/artist/series they’re a fan of and you’re good to go! To help you out, we’ve rounded up a list that can please any fangirl/fanboy in your life:

Tickets

If you’re feeling extra generous and thankful, why not surprise your friend and relative with tickets to see their favorite artists or shows?

There are already several local and international stars who’ve announced shows for 2024 so take this as an opportunity for you to bond. Who knows, you might even grow interested in the music and movies that they like!

Also, this doesn’t need to be restricted to concert tickets only! There’s also several smaller and less expensive events that you can take your fangirl/fanboy friends to – such as the BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION in Megamall or the RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé concert movie.

Official merchandise

If you have a friend who’s a music lover, you’d know by now that most of them not only spend on concert tickets, but on other paraphernalia as well.

For starters, there are the albums – which now come in several versions aside from the usual CDs. Several artists have released vinyls, cassette tapes, and even air kits for their albums – giving you more options to choose from!

Play Video

If they’re a K-pop fan, then you might already be familiar with lightsticks and photocards. These merchandises are specific to every fandom so best to make sure which groups and artists they are interested in first!

Play Video

Perhaps the most fitting holiday gift for a K-pop fan would be their Season’s Greetings kit. Like lightsticks, Season’s Greetings kits also vary depending on the artist, with the designs also changing annually. Each kit is often composed of a calendar, a journal, and other cute inclusions that the artist deems their fans might need.

Play Video

But if you want for something more practical, you can also give your friends other official merchandise outside of albums and lightsticks (because if your friend is a collector-type of fan, then best believe that they might already have the latest releases). Note that several artists have also released other merchandise such as clothing, jewelry, and plush toys, that you think they’ll find cuter or use more often.

Play Video

Meanwhile, if your friend loves binge-watching movies and series, then you can also gift them with collectibles of their favorite shows.

LEGOs, for example, have partnered with several franchises, so whether your friend is a fan of anime, manga, or superhero movies, there might be a collection fit for them.

Additionally, Gashapon Bandai has also opened its first official shop in the Philippines – right in time for the holiday season. They have several gacha that are related to anime, manga, and even K-pop, so you’d easily find a perfect trinket for your friend!

Fan-made merchandise

But we know that official merchandise can be on the pricier side (and might even cost you extra for the international shipping fees!) or quickly go out of stock. And while we’d like to show support for our favorite artists, we can also show support to our fellow fans by purchasing their nice fan-made items, too!

First on the list are customized Funko Pops! Of course, there are official and exclusive Funko Pop figures, but if you’re specifically looking for a certain figure or wanting a certain style and pose, then it might be best to customize one instead.

Or if you’d like something cuter, you can also opt for customized crochet dolls instead of Funko Pops. For these dolls, you can have their favorite stars and characters as the model!

What makes these fan-made merchandise more interesting is they also offer a lot of things – ranging from phone cases, key chains, glasses, journals, stickers, and even accessories! Not only are these gifts something they can use more often, but it’s also a more fun way for them to bring their favorites wherever they go.

Sweets are also perfect for the holidays! And thankfully, more shops are now open to having customized orders. Not only will your friend love the unique designs based on their favorite shows and artists, but they’d also be satisfied with how yummy these cakes are.

– Rappler.com