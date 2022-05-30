Budol time! Lazada launches same-day delivery service with Grab Express

Online purchases can now arrive at your doorstep in just a few hours

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for your next online shopping budol as Lazada Philippines launches their same-day delivery service in partnership with Grab Express!

Instead of the standard three- to five-day wait, purchases from groceries to party supplies can now arrive at your doorstep in just a few hours.

“Lazada is consistently looking for ways to anticipate consumer needs to enhance the overall online shopping experience. Through this partnership with Grab Express, same-day eCommerce deliveries will further uplift the experience for our Ka-Lazadas, who increasingly favor the speed and convenience that online shopping offers,” said Allan Ancheta, Lazada Philippines’ Head of Logistics.

If you’re ready for your next speedy and reliable online budol, head on to the Lazada app and pick an item from the same-day delivery page. Some of the products available for same-day delivery include groceries, electronic accessories, health items, pet supplies, and even gadgets.

Online shoppers just have to note that they have to place their orders before 11 am from Mondays to Fridays for it to be delivered within the day, while orders placed after the cut-off will be delivered the following day.

Once done choosing their desired items, they can head onto the checkout page, pin their address for same-day delivery, and finally, place their order, and wait for it to arrive in the afternoon!

The new service was first made available to Metro Manila online shoppers on Tuesday, May 24. While Laguna and Cavite residents can already use this service as well, online shoppers in other areas can expect it to expand to their locations soon. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.