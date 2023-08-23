Farewell, Doge: Remembering celebrity pets who’ve crossed the rainbow bridge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

These pets have captured the hearts of both their owners and netizens

MANILA, Philippines – Viral Internet sensation Balltze of Cheems “doge” meme fame has passed away, his owner announced on Instagram on Monday, August 21.

The 12-year-old Shiba Inu who also goes by the nickname Ball Ball was suspected to have cancer in July. Balltze passed following his last thoracentesis surgery, before he was intended to receive chemotherapy.

“A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed,” Balltze’s owner said on Instagram.

She added that her humble request is for him to “continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world.”

In common iterations of the Cheems meme, Balltze is seen adding “M’s” to his words or “bonking” others with a baseball bat. Balltze then went on to become the face of his own merchandise line as well as the cryptocurrency token “Dogecoin.”

Celebrities are no strangers as well to the incomparable loss of a precious pet, with quite a few recently bidding goodbye to their favorite furry companions.

Here are some of these pets who’ve recently crossed the rainbow bridge:

Patches of Carla Abellana

Through a series of photos, The Stolen Life actress recently bid farewell to her Jack Russell Terrier Patches on August 22. “Her purpose was to bring light and companionship into my life,” she said on Instagram.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society ambassador recalled the moment she first met her “Patchy Poo” after being gifted to her by her stepfather. After 11 years, Patches has “fulfilled her purpose here on earth.”

“Just as my heart had started to heal, it shatters yet again,” Carla shared.

Travis of Nikki Valdez

The 10-year-old chihuahua of the Family Matters actress passed away on August 12.

Nikki said that Travis was one of her older dogs and a dear member of the family, particularly to her and her daughter Olivia, whom she taught how to be a loving and responsible pet owner.

“Travis, thank you for the love-filled 10 years and seven months you have given us, your family. I hope you felt how much we truly are thankful for you,” the FAMAS awardee said in her Instagram post for Travis.

Paris of Jhong Hilario

The 12-year-old aspin was a dear member of the host and politician’s family. Jhong and his partner Maia Azores took to Instagram in July to express their grief for Paris, whom they also regard as a sister to their daughter Sarina.

Azores also shared Paris’ health history in her post about the deceased pet: “Two years ago, when we almost lost you to a ruptured spleen, I begged you to stay. I was two weeks away from giving birth and I just couldn’t imagine going through this new chapter in our lives without you beside us.”

Sputnik of Bela Padilla

Since she was 19 years old, Bela Padilla had her pet cat Sputnik by her side. The film actress recalled growing up alongside each other in her farewell posted on Instagram in June.

Sputnik was gifted to Bela, and spent 14 years with her: “He was a baby, a teen, a full grown cat and eventually an old and wise companion that watched over me through the best and worst times of my life.”

“I know I’m gonna carry this loss with me everywhere I go and I know I’m never going to get over missing Sputnik. But I will figure out how to do that one day at a time, with Sputnik in mind,” Bela said.

Salem of Megan Young

Actress and beauty queen Megan Young took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her black cat Salem in May.

“Same vibes, same feels, looks sungit (grumpy) on the outside but we’re really softies,” she shared.

Looking back at his little quirks, such as his sneaky eating habits and his physical affection, Megan shared nostalgic photos and videos of the two over the course of their 13 years together.

Max and Twinkie of Janella Salvador

The Darna actress penned a heartfelt goodbye to her pet and “partner in life” Max in July 2022 through Instagram.

“I lost my first baby boy who was always so gentle with Jude,” she wrote, hoping that Max would have grown up alongside her firstborn as well.

In the post, Janella also recalled moving out of her family home at age 19 and the challenges of being independent: “No furniture, an emotional mess… but I had you.”

Janella also bid farewell to her cat Twinkie a few months later in January. Twinkie had been with Janella since 2006, when the actress was only seven years old.

“He was the perfect cuddly gentle cat anyone could ever dream of. Thank you for sharing 17 years of your life with us, Twinkie,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cali of Janine Gutierrez

The Dirty Linen star posted a tribute in September 2022 to her 12-year-old furbaby Cali, recounting growing up with her “Calibear.” Cali was often the subject of Janine’s Instagram posts.

“I’m happy we got to tell you everything and hug you and hold your hand before you had to go. we love you so much girly and I think of you all the time,” the actress captioned.

She added: “Know that your spot under the table is yours forever.”

Bamboo of DJ Mo Twister

Trigger warning: animal cruelty

The beloved English Bulldog Bamboo was taken too soon, according to the radio personality.

Bamboo was said to be an “instant hit” with both strangers on the street and Hollywood celebrities. DJ Mo Twister, whose real name is Mohan Gumatay, also shared that Bamboo was an integral part of his family, helping him raise his kids and being their protector.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post from July 2022, The Good Times host recounted how Bamboo was stolen by construction workers near his home.

Bamboo was later left to die in the sweltering Las Vegas heat, after the thief abandoned him in the neighborhood.

“You all can remember his life. I’m going to remember how he was taken and I will have my day,” he concluded. – Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.