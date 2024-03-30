For the love of art! Metro Manila art events to attend this April

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Everybody needs an art fix from time to time, whether you’re viewing it in a gallery, purchasing merch from local artists, or making art yourself. Luckily, there are a ton of different art events lined up this April around Metro Manila!

Scheduled throughout the month are art exhibits, art markets, pottery workshops, and even a journaling event – so it’s safe to say that there’s something for every kind of art lover out there. Take your pick from the list below.

Gravity Art Space’s solo exhibits

Quezon City art gallery Gravity Art Space has three solo exhibits each slated to run from April 2 to April 27: Julieanne Ng’s More | Less, Aze Ong’s Transformation, and Dano Tingcungco’s Extasis Forever.

All solo exhibits will open on April 2 at 6 pm at Gravity Art Space. The gallery is located along Mother Ignacia Avenue in Quezon City and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1 pm to 7 pm.

Komiket South

SUGAR, WE’RE GOING DOWN SOUTH! Buckle up for an awaited trip with us to Komiket South at Robinsons Las Piñas, April 12-14, 10am to 8pm. Head on over to where we are that weekend and find another awesome mix of komiks, arts &crafts, stickers, prints and merch! Entrance is FREE! 😎 pic.twitter.com/uPSzpRCNs2 — KOMIKET (@KomiketPH) March 27, 2024

Fresh off Komiket March held at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, the famed comics and art market is heading to Las Piñas! Southies now will be able to cop merch from a great pool of local artists, as well as get their hands on a wide selection of Filipino komiks.

Komiket South will happen from April 12 to 14 at Robinsons Las Piñas. Gates open at 10 am and close at 8 pm on all days. Entrance is free.

Pottery in Aguirre

Pottery studio Bumi and Ashe is set to hold a two-day event that will allow you to live out your rug and pottery dreams! On Day 1, you can tuft your very own rug, while on Day 2, you can create and paint your own mug and even make other ceramics like vases, plates, or bowls.

Pottery in Aguirre will happen on April 13 and 14 at Hungrysans in BF Homes, Parañaque City. Prices start at P2,800.

Pottery at Group & Boiler

Southies, this is your sign to finally take that pottery class! Potherese will be holding a basic handbuilding pottery workshop perfect for beginners. You will be given stoneware clay to create up to two ceramic pieces, access to pottery tools and aprons, paint, access to the glazing and firing service, as well as a beginner-friendly pottery lesson and handbuilding demo.

Potherese’s workshop will be held at Group & Boiler Coffee, Company at the Molito Complex in Alabang, Muntinlupa City on April 14 from 9 am to 12 pm. The workshop is priced at P2,700 for early bird registrants and P2,800 for regular registrants, both inclusive of pottery materials, one drink, and a 10% discount on any food item.

In Bituin

In celebration of its first anniversary, art collective Star Anik will hold “In Bituin: 1 Year of Star Anik,” an art market and a night of live music performances in one event. A total of 19 local artists will be selling their stickers, art prints, and other merch at Paper Lantern on the second floor, while live performances by eight different music acts will happen at Mow’s.

In Bituin will be held at Mow’s and Paper Lantern on April 14. Gates open at 2 pm for the art market, while the live show will kick off at 4 pm. Art market tickets cost P50, while limited walk-in tickets for both the live gig and art market are priced at P400.

Journal Tambay

Missed the first Journal Tambay in January? Fear not, as the memory-keeping event is returning for a second edition in April with a bigger set of artists, different activities, and workshops! Journal Tambay is an all-in-one event where you can buy merch from artists to use for your journal spreads, participate in four different journaling workshops, and journal alongside other attendees.

The artists who will be selling their merch and/or holding workshops for the second Journal Tambay include Art of Our Life, Ella Lama, Marie Lama, Sunny Stoic Studio, Louise Ramos, Nica Cosio, Alfajone, Aireescreates, Everyday Explorers Co., MabuhayDIY, and Eden Street. Practical Magic will also be there to do tarot readings.

Journal Tambay will be held at Odd Café in Makati City on April 20, from 11 am to 6 pm. Access to the pop-up is free, while access to the journaling area costs P50. Each workshop is priced at P200. As of this writing, all slots are currently full, but the organizers have opened up a waitlist form should they be able to accommodate more attendees.

Sticky Expo

If you’ve ever resonated with the reverse of the saying, “Ang sticker, dinidikit, hindi tinatago (Stickers are meant to be stuck, not kept),” Sticky Expo is the place to be. The arts and crafts event’s April edition will have a big lineup of artists selling stickers, original fan art, art prints, pins, keychains, and numerous other handicrafts!

Sticky Expo will happen at the activity center on the ground floor of Ayala Malls Manila Bay from April 20 to April 21 from 10 am to 8 pm. Entrance is free on both days.

Pottery at Greenbelt

Unable to go to the pottery workshops scheduled earlier? Bumi and Ashe will also be holding a pottery workshop at Greenbelt 3 from April 20 to 21! A beginner-friendly event, the workshop’s participants will be able to create one mug for the mug-making segment, and three of any kind of ceramic piece for the handbuilding one.

You may book your slot at Bumi and Ashe’s website.

Naburok’s solo exhibit