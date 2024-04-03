Light it up! BGC to hold nature-inspired light festival in April

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

At the Boni Viva Luci festival, various illuminated art exhibits will be on display around BGC from April 6 to 14!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to light up your life this April? Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is holding a new light festival called Boni Viva Luci, happening from April 6 to 14!

Aptly translating to “wondrous life in light,” the festival promises a captivating display of nature-inspired art installations illuminated with various lighting techniques.

The free event is co-presented by the Bonifacio Art Foundation Inc. (BAFI) and Bonifacio High Street (BHS). The theme “Natural Life Echoed in Light” comes to life through a mix of new and existing public artworks transformed with dazzling light displays. The installations will be spread across various stations and locations in BGC, including Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio High Street South, Terra 28th Park, The Mind Museum, and the BGC Arts Center.

Lights, camera, art! What to expect

Among the festival’s highlights are illuminated versions of Philippine endemic species by Puppet Theater Manila, allowing visitors to see these creatures in a whole new light.

These include LuminiSense: Our Place in the Cosmos by Joyce Sahagun Garcia, Ohm David, and Arvy Dimaculangan, showcased through interactive video mapping; Olivia D’Aboville’s Giant Dandelions; The Abyss by Winter David and Ohm David; and Reimagined Chandeliers by Ohm David and Mark Choa, highlighting giant bioluminescent octopuses and chandeliers with LED tentacles.

Mythical creatures take center stage with Cheska Cartativo’s Entanglement: Adarna to Bakunawa on the Glass Bridge. Visitors can also delve into the unconventional portrayal of the goddess of fertility and death through Leeroy New’s Mebuyan Cradle, complemented by shadow play projections titled Into the Shadows are Heroes by Sigmund Pecho, Ohm David, and Arvy Dimaculangan.

With detailed visuals on LED screens, Isaiah Cacnio and Joyce Sahagun Garcia will showcase their artistic interpretations of Celestial Waltz and Behold the Eclipse, Behold the Light, respectively. Additionally, Camera Club of the Philippines members Fred del Rosario, Chito Viñas, and Mark Bautista will share their stunning nature photography through projected images.

Don’t miss the Purple Terra installation, where trees are bathed in a vibrant purple glow, illuminating the night sky.

On April 6, the festival will kick off its opening night at the BHS Amphitheatre with performances by vocalists Arman Ferrer, Bayang Barrios, and OJ Mariano, plus a dance performance by Galaw.Co Dance Theater and a musical performance by violinist Liz Besana.

There will also be a parade of giant illuminated puppets of Philippine indigenous animals by Puppet Theater Manila, and then a a grand finale parade with music composed by National Artist for Music, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, specifically for Boni Viva Luci.

In August to October 2023, BGC hosted its inaugural Da Vinci AI exhibit, followed by the second installment of the immersive Van Gogh Alive exhibit in October 2023. – Rappler.com