Tricks for treats: 8 low-effort, pop culture Halloween costume ideas for 2022

Dress up as your favorite pop culture characters from shows like ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Stranger Things!'

With Halloween fast approaching, you probably still don’t know what to wear for the upcoming festivities. But we’ve got your back!

Here are eight low-effort Halloween costume ideas you can put together on your own.

Ken from Barbie

Excited for the new Barbie movie? Come to parties dressed as Ryan Gosling’s Ken!

All you need are some classic Calvin Kleins, a pair of washed-up jeans, and a denim cut-off (six-pack abs completely optional!). If you want to go a step further, you can complete the look with a platinum blond wig. Make sure to top it off with your closest Gosling-esque smirk. You’re welcome!

Max Mayfield from Stranger Things 4

If you want to achieve the just-escaped-Vecna’s-clutches look, what better way than to dress up as Max from Stranger Things?

All you need is a teal blue jacket or windbreaker, a pair of dark blue jeans, a red and white raglan t-shirt, and of course, a Walkman. If you don’t have a Walkman to complete the look, any pair of headphones will do! Tie your hair into a ponytail with a scrunchie and you’re pretty much good to go.

Just be ready to blast “Running Up That Hill” at any second – you never know when Vecna will strike next!

Eddie Munson from Stranger Things 4

You didn’t seriously think we’d forget Eddie, did you? Dress up as everyone’s favorite Hawkins hero by putting on a Hellfire Club shirt, ripped skinny jeans, and denim cut-offs on top of a black leather jacket.

If you don’t have the long mane to match, may we interest you in a wig? You can complete the look by playing around with accessories like silver rings, chains, and a guitar pick necklace.

Nick and Charlie from Heartstopper

Heartstopper fans, there’s something in here for you, too! If you want to dress up as everyone’s favorite comfort ship, just put on a white button-down shirt, a black blazer and slacks, a gray sweater vest, a blue and green striped tie, and a messenger bag, then you’re all set!

Come in a couples costume with your special someone, or go alone so you can leave the night up to fate – who knows, you might even bump into your very own Nick Nelson! Or if you want to go as Nick, you get bonus points if you splatter washable blue ink all over your hands and shirt.

Cassie Howard from Euphoria

Want to look like you’re auditioning for Oklahoma? Jokes aside, bring out your inner country music star by copying Cassie’s look from Season 2 of Euphoria!

For this outfit, you’ll need a light blue mini dress, a matching gingham tie-front crop top, and a pair of white platform boots. Don’t forget to add a lot of volume to your hair, and to swipe on Cassie’s light blue eyeshadow to match.

Ali Fajardo from 2 Good 2 Be True

KathNiel fans, it’s your time to shine! Dress up as the spirited Ali from 2 Good 2 Be True by putting on a patterned yellow maxi dress…aaand that’s about it!

The most effort you’ll be putting into this look is the hair, so it’s best to ask someone to help you use a curling wand to achieve those iconic tight locks. Show up to parties channeling your inner Ali and you might just find your very own Eloy in no time!

Joe Goldberg from You

Dressing up as Joe Goldberg from You is probably as low-effort as you can get. If you want to go with his classic outfit, just wear a light blue button-down shirt, a denim jacket, a pair of jeans, and a cap – plain and simple.

Or if you’re one of the many fans waiting for Netflix to drop season four, why not copy Joe’s all-black ensemble from the latest teaser? Put on a pair of sweatpants, a cap, and a black jacket zipped up all the way through. If you really want to commit, you can even draw on a beard with washable marker. Just have fun with it!

Evelyn Wang from Everything Everywhere All At Once

There’s a whole multiverse of Evelyn-inspired costumes, but best to go with her iconic laundromat outfit. All you need is a floral long-sleeved blouse, (preferably purple) sweatpants, a burgundy zip-up vest, and a pair of sneakers. Sell the look by pasting a large googly eye on your forehead! If you happen to have fake blood on hand, smudge some of it across your face. All done!

What’s your Halloween costume idea? Share your suggestions in the comments section! – Rappler.com

