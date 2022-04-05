From Shell, to MRT, to Hogwarts: The most #relatable Victoria Court themed rooms

What's it going to be – filling up that tank at the Gasoline Station room or enjoying a bumpy train ride at the Roundtrip Suite?

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve got some room for a bit more crazy the next time you’re getting frisky, maybe you and your partner are up for an adventure at one of Victoria Court’s famous themed rooms.

The iconic motel chain’s got both your physical and pop culture needs satisfied – after all, any kinks, fantasies, obsessions, interests, and even current social issues shouldn’t have to be kept secret – they’re welcome here!

Whether you want to get a full tank at a gas station, or flick that wand around at Hogwarts, the ball is in your (Victoria) court – here are the most #relatable and funniest Victoria Court themed rooms to check out for fun!

Gas up at Shell Station

Oh my gas! Who would’ve thought you could pump up the jam at this themed Gas Station room? You won’t even care about gasoline’s sky-rocketing prices here – just make sure you’re not running on empty. If you are, no worries – this room can fuel up your tank and get you ready for a long ride ahead. As VC said, “every drop counts.”

Victoria Court’s Gasoline Station room is the only place where “getting tanked isn’t a problem” – the room features jacuzzi tubs with gas pumps that we assume pumps out water (hopefully) for a different kind of wet and wild ride. Sana oil!

The Gasoline Station room is located in VC’s Las Piñas branch.

Take a ride on the MRT

It’s going to be a bumpy ride at Victoria Court North EDSA’s Roundtrip Suite Room, but at least you’ve got the cart to yourselves!

Being a standing passenger at this MRT-inspired room is no problem – just hold on to the handles and brace yourself for a scenic ride through all stations. Has commuting ever been this fun?

Crash land in this ‘CLOY’ room

Even our favorite romantic K-dramas were not spared – it’s the Crash Landing on You-inspired themed room Hyun Bin waiting for!

There’s no need to play it CLOY here – crash land on your partner any time and let your BinJin heart soar in this kilig-worthy room in Pasig City.

Make some magic at Hogwarts

This is where the magic happens – practice your new spells and love potions at the spell-binding Gryffindor Suite, Victoria Courts’ Hogwarts-themed room at Hillcrest Pasig.

Wands at the ready! Feel like a pole-dancing wizard with the room’s pole in the middle, surrounded by bubbling jacuzzis and hot tubs. You may not be Luna, but at this room, you’ll definitely know how to Lovegood!

Light up your universe at this Star Wars room

Why not put that lightsaber to the test at Victoria Court Canley Pasig’s Space Wars room?

You’ll be seeing stars after an out-of-this-world experience in this galactic room – you can “roleplay your favorite heroic Jedi or embrace the naughtiness of a Sith,” Victoria Court says.

Enter the Batcave in this Batman Room

“You don’t have to go to Gotham City to experience a night with Mr. Wayne,” Victoria Court says, so go ahead and enter his Batcave and spread your (bat) wings at Victoria Court Malate!

After all, you know what they say – once you go bat, you never go back.

Feel the power at the Oval Office

Be treated like royalty at the Oval Office room of Pasig City’s Victoria Court branch, where the whole room is made up just like you’re in an episode of Scandal or The West Wing.

The seat of power (and pleasure) is yours – make those commands and raise that flag as high as you can. – Rappler.com