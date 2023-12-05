Paskomiket 2023: A space for Filipinos and their shared love for art 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This year's Paskomiket saw different art styles and backstories come together to form a vibrant community of Filipinos who all share a love for art

MANILA, Philippines – Komiket has been organizing art markets since 2015. As it serves as a platform for both established and up-and-coming artists to promote their work, it has led to the creation of a vibrant community of Filipino artists, komikeros, art lovers, and komiks enthusiasts alike.

FULL HOUSE. Attendees flock to the many booths set up at Paskomiket. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Rows upon rows of artist booths fill Komiket’s venues almost every month without fail, so it was no surprise that Megatrade Hall 2 in SM Megamall was packed with people for this year’s Paskomiket, which was held from November 25 to 26.

Prior to Paskomiket, I had already gone to several art markets – including the October Komiket – and bought loads of merch from many of the artists there. So, I thought that this time around, I’d probably only buy a few art prints and stickers. But like always, I ended up being wrong, and my wallet can attest to that.

I’ve been attending art conventions and markets since 2017, so I can say that it’s pretty difficult to stop yourself from wanting to buy everything that catches your eye, and this year’s Paskomiket was no different. I wound up buying a ton of art prints and stickers, but I have no regrets.

HAUL. All the merch I scored on the second day of Paskomiket on November 26. Juno Reyes/Rappler

This time, however, I left Paskomiket with more than just new merch. I got to chat with the different artists and exhibitors there for the first time to learn more about their craft.

The art of tabling at cons

The first artist I got to speak to was Nichole Cruz, who has been selling her merch in art markets like Komiket since 2017. Having been tabling for six years now, Nichole holds a fondness for the people at these conventions.

ANGEL BABY OVERLOAD. Nichole Cruz’s art features the iconic Kewpie baby and Sonny Angel dolls. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“My favorite part [of tabling] is seeing people smile, seeing familiar faces, and of course, meeting new people who appreciate my art,” she shared.

It’s the same for Sha of Happy Days Studios, who has just begun pursuing art full-time this year.

HAPPY DAYS. True to the shop’s name, Happy Days Studios’ art features burst of pastel colors and adorable animals – the epitome of a happy day. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“I think it’s meeting people and meeting ‘yung mga bumili before from previous conventions, seeing them use my stuff, seeing them come back, and then telling me that they’re still using it,” she told me when I asked her what she loved most about art markets like Komiket.

As I continued walking through the aisles at Paskomiket, I spotted Piya of ArtehPh holding a folder full of adorable hand-drawn art, which turned out to be their portfolio for icon commissions.

When Piya told me that they could draw me in the style of the Sonny Angel hipper that was attached to my phone, I was instantly sold.

ICON COMMISSION. Piya of ArtehPh draws me as a Sonny Angel hipper for P50. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Paskomiket was only Piya’s second time tabling at an art market, so it was both a fun and challenging experience for them.

“For my first [art market], it took me around five months to prepare. I started everything from scratch. I didn’t know what I was doing, I just really wanted to share my art with other people,” Piya explained.

It was amazing getting to hear Piya talk about their usual preparation process for conventions, from conceptualizing new merch designs to getting them printed and figuring out how to display them all during the event itself. I developed an even deeper appreciation for artists who table at art markets because it obviously takes a lot of preparation to show up to these events.

I was also in awe when I spoke to Bem Zenit, who comes all the way from Bicol and is already at their 14th tabling gig this year. I asked them how it was like traveling all the way to Manila carrying all their merch, displays, and other belongings with them.

“It takes a lot of Gatorade and Salonpas. Pero I realized na it’s okay as long as you get the timing of when to pack up and when to make new merch. Since I fly or go by bus, sometimes kailangan ko piliin ‘yung (I need to choose the) stuff I bring,” Bem Zenit shared.

Making things happen

I also got to learn more about the lore behind sensitivepimple, which, as its name suggests, is art that centers on a pimple.

SENSITIVEPIMPLE. Meg of sensitivepimple poses with her adorable pimple-themed stickers, art prints, and keychains. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“I’ve been struggling with hormonal acne and many many hospital visits, so [sensitivepimple] is my way of coping. But good coping, healthy coping. I want people to think it’s cute. You don’t have to be ashamed of [having pimples]. It’s normal to have one. Don’t bring your confidence down. Own it,” Meg, the artist behind senstivepimple, said.

ART PRINT. This art print from sensitivepimple changes the usual negative perception attached to pimples. Juno Reyes/Rappler

As someone who also has acne and is definitely no stranger to the occasional breakout, sensitivepimple quickly became one of my most favorite local artists of all time.

Upon moving to the front of the venue where most of the komiks booths were situated, I stumbled upon the sapphic alley – an entire row of tables dedicated to the sapphic creators behind the new Girls’ Love anthology Silakbo.

SAPPHIC ALLEY. Logihy sits at one of the tables along the sapphic alley at Paskomiket to promote the ‘Silakbo’ anthology. Juno Reyes/Rappler

“I think this is the first time na nagkaroon ng sapphic alley. Sana sa mga susunod na event, maging sapphic corner, tapos hanggang sa magkaroon ng sariling convention ng mga sapphics. Sana matupad ‘yun. ‘Di ko alam kung paano but I want it to happen. Maybe I can make it happen. We’ll see,” Logihy, one of the Silkabo artists, shared.

(I think this is the first sapphic alley. Hopefully in future events, it becomes a sapphic corner, and then even a sapphic convention. I hope it happens. I don’t know how but I want it to happen. Maybe I can make it happen. Well see.)

Komiks and card games

On the other side of Megatrade Hall 2 was Pockets Fulla Pillz, a Filipino-American komiks studio that has already produced 17 books.

That Guy, who helms Pockets Fulla Pillz, is a clinical psychologist and a komiks creator at the same time. Having been doing this for 15 years now, he says that creating komiks is a liberating experience.

POCKETS FULLA PILLZ. That Guy is always eager to tell con-goers about Pockets Fulla Pillz, which is set to publish its 18th book soon. Juno Reyes/Rappler

He also explained how Komiket helped indie studios like Pockets Fulla Pillz transition to making komiks.

“Without Komiket, we wouldn’t have been here. Komiket was a place for us to start when we just had stickers, and a place for us to then go from stickers to our first comic. So the feedback and the ease into the market that Komiket creates allows indie creators to actually get started,” That Guy shared.

If not for Komiket, I also wouldn’t have stumbled upon Kawangis Publishing, a Cavite-based komiks publisher that also distributes Anyare? – a card game that makes learning Philippine history more fun.

“We can all agree that history class can be very boring. So ginawa namin ang ‘Anyare?’ for the people at the back of the classroom na natutulog lagi during history class,” said Adriel of Kawangis Publishing.

The game starts with a card of Rizal Monument’s establishment being placed in the middle of the table. Each player is given three cards that correspond to a significant event in Philippine history.

CARDS OF HISTORY. ‘Anyare?’ is here to make learning history more fun. Juno Reyes/Rappler

Without flipping them over to show the dates, the players must guess whether what’s indicated on the cards happened before or after the Rizal Monument was built. As more cards are put down, the timeline the players work with gets broader and broader.

I got to play a round of Anyare? with Adriel, who helped me get a much-needed refresher on Philippine history. I learned new things, too, as the game even included events like when the first silog was created.

Just before leaving Paskomiket, a book called Aswang High caught my attention. Written by Macoy and illustrated by Cyril Vendivil, Aswang High was three years in the making – its production having coincided with the stretch of the COVID-19 quarantine period.

“Aswang High is about a normal high school kid who ends up in a high school for aswangs and other Filipino mythological creatures. He hears a rumor that the school cafeteria serves human meat, and then he’s drawn into an investigation of whether it’s true or not,” explained Macoy.

ASWANG HIGH CREATORS. Writer Macoy and illustrator Cyril Vendivil proudly smile with a copy of ‘Aswang High.’ Juno Reyes/Rappler

It was the first time the two creatives had ever worked together, but it’s clear that Macoy’s writing and Cyril’s art style had the right synergy to produce the magic behind Aswang High.

The same goes for Paskomiket itself. The event was a culmination of Filipino artists with varying art styles and backstories, as well as con-goers who attended the event for different reasons.

But at the end of the day, what will always unite this large community of Filipinos is their shared love for art. – Rappler.com