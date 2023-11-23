Stan by Me: The artists of Girls Love anthology ‘Silakbo’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Art about women loving women has grown in popularity over the last years, from movies like Portrait of a Lady on Fire and The Handmaiden to series such as GAP and Killing Eve. It’s a heartening sign that LGBTQ+ representation in media is only getting better, with greater reach and a broader fanbase.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, the artists behind the new Girls Love comics anthology Silakbo – Mary Clare Salazar (Logihy), San Espina (Sandiinas), and Jannel Paula Binarao (Jiyaneru) – share their journeys as sapphic artists, and what it’s been like working together in the comics scene.

